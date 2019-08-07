'Somebody is making money out of the beef sector and it certainly isn’t the farmer'

Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal
Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

As the Beef Plan protests continue into a second week at factories around the country, the group has said it will mobilise more protests unit it says there is a meaningful proposal to give farmers a fair share of the retail margin of beef.

A spokesperson for the group said there are plans to mobilise further protests as frustration with the ongoing beef price offered to farmers has seen no engagement from the main stakeholders.

"Contrary to MII statements, Beef Plan are adhering to their peaceful protest guidelines and indeed suspending protests if there are breaches of the guidelines outside any factory.

"Responsibility for a peaceful protest lies with both sides – hauliers and persons entering the factory need to be cognisant of the presence of families including children at the protests as there have been many examples of aggressive driving observed."

"Somebody is making money out of the beef sector and it certainly isn’t the farmer.

"Beef Plan await some engagement from the government and MII on these issues. Farmers do not want or expect handouts – a fair price for a premium product is the request."

It comes as figures from the Department of Agriculture show the beef kill for last week was down 16pc.

The protests have been ongoing since Sunday, July 28 and the group is calling on TDs and the Government to bring in a form of fair trade legislation to show some solidarity and support for beef farmers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“The government must act to enforce greater transparency in the beef supply chain and enforce the findings of the EU Agricultural Markets Taskforce to avoid unfair trading practices in the food supply chain,” spokesman said.

"Inaction and saying that it is not in their remit is not an option for our elected public representatives to ensure fairness in the beef sector."

Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the meat factories, said up to nine sites are not operating due to the protest.

“It is contemptible that Beef Plan has now, in the face of widespread evidence of unlawful blockading and intimidation, sought to blame factories for hostile actions that are clearly being perpetrated by Beef Plan protestors.

"It is clear from recent social media postings by Beef Plan that they have no control over the disruptive protests which they have initiated, and which have now escalated into outrageous behaviour at many sites,” it said in a statement.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Plan protests see beef kill shrink by 16pc
Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef plan protests: Tensions high at Rathkeale plant protest
File photo

Mart prices start to contract sharply as uncertainty grips the trade
Stock Image

Claims of 'illegal blockades' as beef prices dispute escalates
IFA president Joe Healy leads the way during last week's IFA protest at the EU Food & Veterinary Offices in Grange, Co. Meath PHOTO: KENNETH O'HALLORAN

John Joyce: 'We have lost control of our beef industry'
Members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, last weekend. Photo: Alf Harvey

Beef protests escalate but IFA non-committal on support

Beef Trade: Out-of-spec or overage stock look set for a hammering


Top Stories

Retail buyers are refusing to agree long-term supply contracts with UK meat exporters. Photo: Getty Images

UK meat processors say 'panic' gripping industry as EU buyers reduce orders

Global dairy prices fall as supply ramps up
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse
Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Soaring insurance costs forcing agri-tourism businesses to shut up shop
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat harvest well advanced as heatwave enabled rapid work
Price watch: These 354 Kg Charolais made €700 during last week's Kilkenny Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

'Small farmers won't survive... we can't all switch to dairying'
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell

The bottom line: if prices remain below €5/kg we will make no money this...