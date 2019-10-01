Slaughter backlog pushes prices down as farmers demand ban on beef imports

A backlog as high as 100,000 cattle is weighing on beef prices as unsettled weather puts pressure on farmers to offload stock.

The backlog created by the recent beef dispute has resulted in many farmers facing difficulty over the slaughter ofcattle.

There are also reports of factories working only half days as they adjust their workers' rosters to account for those let go during the pickets and have chosen not to return.

Those who do get their cattle past factory gates are finding prices on a downward trend.

Reports suggest factories began pulling their prices towards the middle of last week, dropping 5c/kg on bullocks and heifers to €3.45 and €3.55/kg.

By yesterday, lower quotes of €3.45 and €3.55/kg had stuck.

IFA national livestock chairman Angus Woods said cattle prices were stable with the beef kill as expected, just short of 38,000 for last week.

He said the live export trade was active, with strong buying for both EU and international markets.

Speaking from Brussels, where the IFA is holding meetings with other European farm organisations and the EU Commission, Mr Woods said he would be pushing hard for a ban on imports from South America that failed to meet EU standards.

"The massive volumes of substandard beef imports from South America, which reached 270,000 tonnes in 2018, are destroying beef prices across the EU," he said.

It comes as a new Beef Taskforce is set to meet this week to provide a robust implementation of last month's beef agreement.

The taskforce will be independently chaired and will contain two members from each farm organisation.

Irish Independent