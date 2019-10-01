Slaughter backlog pushes prices down as farmers demand ban on beef imports

Stock image
Stock image
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

A backlog as high as 100,000 cattle is weighing on beef prices as unsettled weather puts pressure on farmers to offload stock.

The backlog created by the recent beef dispute has resulted in many farmers facing difficulty over the slaughter ofcattle.

There are also reports of factories working only half days as they adjust their workers' rosters to account for those let go during the pickets and have chosen not to return.

Those who do get their cattle past factory gates are finding prices on a downward trend.

Reports suggest factories began pulling their prices towards the middle of last week, dropping 5c/kg on bullocks and heifers to €3.45 and €3.55/kg.

By yesterday, lower quotes of €3.45 and €3.55/kg had stuck.

IFA national livestock chairman Angus Woods said cattle prices were stable with the beef kill as expected, just short of 38,000 for last week.

He said the live export trade was active, with strong buying for both EU and international markets.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Speaking from Brussels, where the IFA is holding meetings with other European farm organisations and the EU Commission, Mr Woods said he would be pushing hard for a ban on imports from South America that failed to meet EU standards.

"The massive volumes of substandard beef imports from South America, which reached 270,000 tonnes in 2018, are destroying beef prices across the EU," he said.

It comes as a new Beef Taskforce is set to meet this week to provide a robust implementation of last month's beef agreement.

The taskforce will be independently chaired and will contain two members from each farm organisation.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Beef

Tipping point: Farmers protesting outside Leinster House last July against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which increases the amount of beef imports allowed into Europe from Brazil and Argentina. The protest was the first big show of strength by the Beef Plan Movement and sparked the nationwide campaign for better beef prices. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The beef battle of Britain may be about to come full circle
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Creed defends Bord Bia on beef labelling
Demands: The processors have conceded ground on age limits and bonus but have dug in on base prices

Darragh McCullough: 'Beef farmers have played their strongest hand but...
Michael Fitzmaurice

Factories are 'stonewalling' beef producer group, claim opposition...
Over the last two months there has been a backlog of around 100,000 cattle as a result of the protests over beef prices. Stock image

Blockades at meat factories end but beef market faces new struggles
Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Beef factories facing a labour crisis as workers exit the sector
George Candler

Surge in cattle at the marts but backlog will take weeks to clear


Top Stories

The Tories have proposed changes to animal slaughter rules (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tories propose ban on live exports
caption to come

'It can be hard for women to get access to land'
A map shows where the effects of Hurricane Lorenzo will reach. Photo: Alistair Grant Freelance / National Hurricane Center

Weather warning for nine counties as Ireland braces itself for Hurricane...
Several cattle were attacked by the dogs Image: Longford Dog Control Services

Calls for stricter laws after savage pit-bull attacks
No deal would have a negative effect on Anglo-Irish trade

Lay of the Land: 'Buttering up an alternative in post-Brexit days'
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset.

Brexit causing 'despondency' amongst tillage farmers
caption to come

Compact Cavan holding guided at €250,000