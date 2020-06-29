Farming

Shorthorn steers now delivering the sort of results associated with continental cross breeds

Martin Ryan

Producing U-grade beef from Shorthorn steers may appear far fetched to many finishers to be achievable, but John Clarke has proved it possible with the progeny from his herd in Roscommon.

He has achieved a daily live weight gain of 2.1 kg, carcase weight of 380kg at 15 months of age and a kill out of 59pc.

It all adds up to a performance more akin to what is targeted from continental cross breeds by the majority of the best beef farmers.