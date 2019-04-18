Shipping cattle to Britain no antidote for Brexit pain, warn factories

Meat processors have said that shipping cattle directly to Britain for processing will not be an 'antidote' to high tariffs that may be imposed on Ireland beef in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Meat processors have said that shipping cattle directly to Britain for processing will not be an 'antidote' to high tariffs that may be imposed on Ireland beef in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine on The Future of the Beef Sector this week Meat Industry Ireland (MII) Director Cormac Healy said such a move would be 'counterproductive'.

He said not all cuts of beef are sold to the UK and moving the animal for processing in the UK would mean that beef would face even larger tariffs when exported back to the EU.

Chairman of MII, Philip Carroll said farmers are not being treated unfairly by processors and claimed that processors are having an extremely tough time in the market.

He said the industry needs to know that it will have some degree of support from around government around Brexit mitigation.

"There is a serious problem if we hit those tariff levels. They will devalue our product enormously if we have to go into the UK at lower price levels.

"All we can do in those circumstances to move product to other higher paying markets but, those markets will also be devalued as a result.

"We have been promised by Commissioner Hogan and the Government that they will have the industry's back.