Chinese authorities have now approved a seventh Irish beef plant, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

Chinese authorities have now approved a seventh Irish beef plant, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

Seventh Irish beef plant gets Chinese approval as competition from Brazil set to increase

This announcement follows on from the beef market opening in 2018 and the six Irish beef plants that had already been approved for export.

It comes in advance of the Ministerial Trade Mission to China in May.

Minister Creed said, “This will bring to twelve the number of Irish meat plants, excluding Coldstores, which are approved to export to China – seven beef plants and five pigmeat plants.

"The geographic spread of these plants, with knock-on benefits to our farmers all across the country, is also notable.

"My focus is now on getting additional beef plants approved and I will also try to progress sheepmeat access to China as part of the Trade Mission there next month.”

Beef exports commenced in 2018 and were around €2.8 million (1,400 tonnes) (CSO trade statistics).

According to USDA forecasts China is expected to consume over 8.5 million tonnes of beef in 2018. This is more than any other country outside the USA and almost 4% ahead of 2017 consumption levels.