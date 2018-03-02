A top price of €9,000 for a 17-month-old pedigree Charolais bull set a very strong tone to the trade at the opening sale of the year for the Irish Charolais Cattle Society at Tullamore.

See the Tipperary bull that made €9,000 at auction

Tipperary breeder Matt Ryan from Clonismullen, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, showed the well bred, Kilvilcorris Mark.

By the Goldstar Echo sire, and out of Kilvilcorris Gretel, he was overall champion of the show and the sale's price topper. He has a five-star terminal index of €159 and a calving figure of 7.9pc.

Marcella Phelan, Derryduff, Coolrain, Portlaoise put the winning bid on the bull ending a flurry of offers under the hammer of auctioneer, Tom Cox. The September 2016-born bull had paid handsome dividends for breeder Matt Ryan, who turned down a much lower offer for the bull at the society's Christmas Crackers show and sale in December.