Friday 2 March 2018

See the Tipperary bull that made €9,000 at auction

Gallery and results: From the opening Charolais Society event of the year

Jane Ryan, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary and David Erskine, judge with the Champion of the Show and highest price bull, Kilvilcorris Mark, at Tullamore which sold for €9,000.
Paddy McDermot (handler) and Val Keane, Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle (exhibitor) with Moheedian Monty
John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, with his prizewinning bull, Brocca Matchmaker, and Kevina O'Connell
Islandview Mr T, Reserve Champion and second highest price bull, with exhibitor, Tommy Mc Laughlin from Lifford, Co. Donegal. The bull sold for €6,400.

Martin Ryan

A top price of €9,000 for a 17-month-old pedigree Charolais bull set a very strong tone to the trade at the opening sale of the year for the Irish Charolais Cattle Society at Tullamore.

Tipperary breeder Matt Ryan from Clonismullen, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, showed the well bred, Kilvilcorris Mark.

By the Goldstar Echo sire, and out of Kilvilcorris Gretel, he was overall champion of the show and the sale's price topper.

He has a five-star terminal index of €159 and a calving figure of 7.9pc.

Marcella Phelan, Derryduff, Coolrain, Portlaoise put the winning bid on the bull ending a flurry of offers under the hammer of auctioneer, Tom Cox.

The September 2016-born bull had paid handsome dividends for breeder Matt Ryan, who turned down a much lower offer for the bull at the society's Christmas Crackers show and sale in December.

Matt sold Kilvilcorris Montgomery, another bull by the sire, Goldstar Echo and out of the dam, Kilvilcorris Holly 2 for €4,200. He also received €3,300 for Kilvilcorris Nazoli, by the well-known Charolais bloodline, Pirate and out of Kilvilcorris Genisis, with the former crossing the border to a breeder in Newry.

The Reserve Championship was awarded to Islandview Mr T, exhibited by Tommy Mc Laughlin from Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co. Donegal. The 16-month-old bull went on to sell for the second highest price of the day, €6,400, to Co Cavan breeder, David Argue.

A son of the Dovea AI sire, Tombapik, and out of the herd dam, Islandview Holly, the October 2016-born Islandview Mr T has a five star terminal index of €138, a five star replacement index of €94 and a calving figure of 8.7pc.

There was a flying trade for bulls with a 70pc clearance and average prices of €3,750 to get the season off to a great start.

Marginally pipped for the second highest price on the day was Jim Geoghegan's Lisnagre My Boy ET from his herd at Streamstown, Mullingar. The bull sold for €6,300.

The September 2016-born bull is a son of Jupiter and out of the herd dam, Lisnagre Ivan 2 ET.

Jim went on to receive, €4,700 for 17-month-old Lisnagre My Dock, by the sire, Cavelands Fenian and the dam, Lisnagre Ice whose breeding goes back to Pirate.

It was an equally good outing for Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone, Co Sligo who sold two bulls at €6,000 and €4,400 respectively.

His July 2016 born son of Thrunton Bonjovi, Bostonia Meryl 2, a double five star bull sold for €6,000.

Herd mate, Bostonia Meryl, a son of the French sire, D-Angely R, sold to a Northern Ireland breeder at €4,400.

Fermoyle Myles, exhibited by William Scanlon, Furmoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport, Co. Mayo also hit the €6,000 mark for the son of the popular NCBC sire, Fiston.

Other top prices included:

Kenneth Clarke, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, received €5,500 for Ballyfinnane Malachy.

David Rattigan, Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon received €5,000 for Rattigan Niall ET.

Edward Walsh, Aghafad, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan received €5,000 for Aghafad Nevers ET.

Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly received €4,600 for Ballym Malteser.

Christopher Marron, Corbane, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan received €4,600 for Mearain Marcus.

Kevin Whelan, Spafield, Ballykelly, Borris In Ossory, Portlaoise received €4,600 for Premier Mascot.

RESULTS

Bulls born May 2, 2016 to June 8, 2016

1 Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly

2 Thomas McGowan Jr, Coolnashanna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

3 Thomas McGowan Jr, Coolnashanna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

 

Bulls born June 9, 2016 to July 25, 2016

1 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,

Co Sligo

2 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,

Co Sligo

3 Michael Joseph Brehony, Scregg, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon

 

Bulls born July 26, 2016 to September 4, 2016

1 Vincent McBrien, Camber, Corriga, Co Leitrim

2 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,

Co Sligo

3 John Bambrick, Baurnafea, Castlewarren,

Co Kilkenny

 

Bulls born September 5, 2016 to September 17, 2016

1 Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

2 Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary

3 Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

 

Bulls born September 18, 2016 to September 26, 2016

1 Val Keane, Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle,

Co Roscommon

2 Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

3 Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

 

Bulls born September 29, 2016 to October 15, 2016

1 Tommy McLaughlin, Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co Donegal

2 William Scanlon, Furmoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport, Co Mayo

3 Mattie Kelly, Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

 

Bulls born October 20, 2016 to November 14, 2016

1 Joseph Whittaker, Derrygolan, Tullamore, Co Offaly

2 Kevin Whelan, Spafield, Ballykelly,

Borris In Ossory, Portlaoise, Co Laois

3 William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

 

Bulls born November 21, 2016 to December 12, 2016

1 John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath

2 Eugene Hand, Brideswell, Athlone,

Co Westmeath

 

Bulls born December 13, 2016 to January 6, 2017

1 William Scanlon, Fermoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport,Co Mayo

2 David Rattigan, Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon

3 John Lynn, Enniscoe, Castlehill, Ballina, Co Mayo

 

Bulls born January 7, 2017 to February 7, 2017

1 Edward Walsh, Aghafad, Carrickmacross,

Co Monaghan

2 Tommy McLaughlin, Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co Donegal

3 Oliver Gilsenan, Ballymacad, Oldcastle, Co Meath


Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




