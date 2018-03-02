See the Tipperary bull that made €9,000 at auction

A son of the Dovea AI sire, Tombapik, and out of the herd dam, Islandview Holly, the October 2016-born Islandview Mr T has a five star terminal index of €138, a five star replacement index of €94 and a calving figure of 8.7pc.
There was a flying trade for bulls with a 70pc clearance and average prices of €3,750 to get the season off to a great start.
Jim went on to receive, €4,700 for 17-month-old Lisnagre My Dock, by the sire, Cavelands Fenian and the dam, Lisnagre Ice whose breeding goes back to Pirate.
It was an equally good outing for Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone, Co Sligo who sold two bulls at €6,000 and €4,400 respectively.
His July 2016 born son of Thrunton Bonjovi, Bostonia Meryl 2, a double five star bull sold for €6,000.
Herd mate, Bostonia Meryl, a son of the French sire, D-Angely R, sold to a Northern Ireland breeder at €4,400.
Fermoyle Myles, exhibited by William Scanlon, Furmoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport, Co. Mayo also hit the €6,000 mark for the son of the popular NCBC sire, Fiston.
Other top prices included:
Kenneth Clarke, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, received €5,500 for Ballyfinnane Malachy.
David Rattigan, Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon received €5,000 for Rattigan Niall ET.
Edward Walsh, Aghafad, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan received €5,000 for Aghafad Nevers ET.
Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly received €4,600 for Ballym Malteser.
Christopher Marron, Corbane, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan received €4,600 for Mearain Marcus.
Kevin Whelan, Spafield, Ballykelly, Borris In Ossory, Portlaoise received €4,600 for Premier Mascot.
RESULTS
Bulls born May 2, 2016 to June 8, 2016
1 Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly
2 Thomas McGowan Jr, Coolnashanna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon
3 Thomas McGowan Jr, Coolnashanna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon
Bulls born June 9, 2016 to July 25, 2016
1 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,
Co Sligo
2 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,
Co Sligo
3 Michael Joseph Brehony, Scregg, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon
Bulls born July 26, 2016 to September 4, 2016
1 Vincent McBrien, Camber, Corriga, Co Leitrim
2 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,
Co Sligo
3 John Bambrick, Baurnafea, Castlewarren,
Co Kilkenny
Bulls born September 5, 2016 to September 17, 2016
1 Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary
2 Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary
3 Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Bulls born September 18, 2016 to September 26, 2016
1 Val Keane, Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle,
Co Roscommon
2 Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary
3 Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Bulls born September 29, 2016 to October 15, 2016
1 Tommy McLaughlin, Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co Donegal
2 William Scanlon, Furmoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport, Co Mayo
3 Mattie Kelly, Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway
Bulls born October 20, 2016 to November 14, 2016
1 Joseph Whittaker, Derrygolan, Tullamore, Co Offaly
2 Kevin Whelan, Spafield, Ballykelly,
Borris In Ossory, Portlaoise, Co Laois
3 William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway
Bulls born November 21, 2016 to December 12, 2016
1 John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath
2 Eugene Hand, Brideswell, Athlone,
Co Westmeath
Bulls born December 13, 2016 to January 6, 2017
1 William Scanlon, Fermoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport,Co Mayo
2 David Rattigan, Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon
3 John Lynn, Enniscoe, Castlehill, Ballina, Co Mayo
Bulls born January 7, 2017 to February 7, 2017
1 Edward Walsh, Aghafad, Carrickmacross,
Co Monaghan
2 Tommy McLaughlin, Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co Donegal
3 Oliver Gilsenan, Ballymacad, Oldcastle, Co Meath