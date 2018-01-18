See inside: One of the worlds largest cattle feeding operations sold for $200m

The acquirer of JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC will sign long term contracts to supply cattle to JBS’ meatpacking units in the United States, the filing added.

JBS said the proceeds will be used to reduce its debt.

Five Rivers, the biggest U.S. cattle feeding operation, has a combined capacity of more than 980,000 head of cattle and locations in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Idaho, according to its website.