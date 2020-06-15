Robin Talbot: We are doing rain dances at this stage as grass really begins to tighten up

So when is a grass-fed animal not a grass-fed animal? When it is a bull, apparently. I am referring, of course, to the latest marketing proposal for Irish beef being mooted by Bord Bia.

In coming up with its grass-fed beef strategy, Bord Bia said it had consulted widely with stakeholders.

But, in those consultations, two questions spring to mind: was there an indication of the scale of this market and, critically, what would it mean in terms of a price premium?

Back to the bulls: from what I've read, it would appear that bulls would not be eligible for any proposed scheme.

Yet our bulls have access to grass for the first 380 days approx. (80pc) of their lives, and it's only for the last 100-120 days of final finish that they are indoors.

During the finish, the only bought-in ingredient in their diet is molasses - the rest is made up entirely of cereals grown on the farm.

Meanwhile, we are well into drought conditions. We have only had one episode of significant rain since April, and that quickly evaporated with the persistent wind and strong sun.

We even did the farmer's equivalent of a rain dance last week - we cut some hay - but all to no avail. Grass is really starting to tighten up.

But our priority now is to keep grass in front of our young bulls and maintain their performance, as we don't want to make the mistake we made in 2018, when grass also got very scarce due to drought.

We didn't respond fast enough and ended up having to let the bulls out to graze second-cut silage, which was, in hindsight, gone a little too strong for grazing and was dry and dusty.

The bulls never settled on it and they ended going a little 'store-ish' in themselves. As a result, we ended up with nearly 20pc of them not fit for slaughter at 16 months due to lack of fat cover. They ended up being sold at under 18 months, so we had the same weight in older bulls.

We weighed these young bulls at weaning time. They averaged 405kg liveweight, an average daily gain since birth of 1.33kg. Within that, there was a range of 1.09kg/day up to 1.6kg/day; 11 bulls weighted over 450kg.

So we would be happy with that performance and it is important now to build on that.

First cut silage

We took first-cut silage in the middle of May. As we expected, yield was back significantly. Unlike other years, we mowed it down and picked it up straight away, because it was already dry.

I would be confident enough that we have a pit of quality feed, although short in volume.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that we will get any significant second-cut.

But, in 2018, we only fed 18kg/head of silage to suckler cows, making up the difference with straw, cereal and water. That worked really well so, if needs be, we can do the same again.

Some of the silage fields hadn't got slurry in the spring so we applied 3,000 gallons per acre on those with a trailing shoe.

As of yet, we haven't put any more fertiliser on those fields. With the fields we intend to let up for second-cut, we just spread 1.5cwt per acre of CutSward. If rain comes, we will top it up with another 2cwt per acre.

We are reluctant to go with the full complement of fertiliser considering the moisture deficit in the soil.

We also need to be conscious of the fact that we are less than 40 days out from the due date of our first calf, and that 76pc of the cows are due to calve before the end of August.

What that means for us is that we need to try and build grass covers, which is made more difficult if we have to much ground taken out for second-cut silage.

So I think we will have to decide shortly but, at time of writing, it looks as though we will take little or no second-cut.

A job on our to-do list is power-hosing out the slats and the straw-bedded sheds.

But I'm reluctant to do it until our rain-harvesting tanks fill, because we don't want to put that sort of pressure on our well.

We also need to sort the cows into groups by calving date, and select out any cows that need their feet pared.

The winter barley is turning very quickly and looking like it's going to be a very early harvest. On the positive side, there will be a good demand for straw. The dramatic yellow colour that we could see in the oilseed rape looking out our windows is truly gone at this stage.

I'm told that it looks a promising crop. Hopefully so!