Robin Talbot: We are doing rain dances at this stage as grass really begins to tighten up

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Robin Talbot

So when is a grass-fed animal not a grass-fed animal? When it is a bull, apparently. I am referring, of course, to the latest marketing proposal for Irish beef being mooted by Bord Bia.

In coming up with its grass-fed beef strategy, Bord Bia said it had consulted widely with stakeholders.

But, in those consultations, two questions spring to mind: was there an indication of the scale of this market and, critically, what would it mean in terms of a price premium?