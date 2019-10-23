Robin Talbot: The first instalment of our Basic Payment cash can't arrive quickly enough this year!

One day, the cattle were going around rising dust, totally content. The next, they were wet, miserable and making muck.

We have a lot of strong grass to be grazed off. But, at this time of the year, its feed value would not be enough to keep our suckler cows maintained, especially as the calves are getting stronger.

As it is the start of our breeding season, it is very important that we at least maintain their level of nutrition.

Unfortunately, we learned this lesson the hard way.

In one group of cows that are grazing on an out-farm that had ample quantities of what I thought was decent-quality grass and have access at all times to high-magnesium buckets, we have actually lost a second cow to grass tetany.

So we have introduced bales of silage.

Still, I can't help feeling the old saying, "better late than never" running a bit hollow!

When I think back, although these cows had plenty grass, they never seemed really contented (unlike all the other groups), so we're thinking of doing a herbage test on the grass to see if there is anything amiss there. Soil samples appear ok.

This week should see the end of the calving, with just two cows left. Overall, from a management point of view, it's been largely uneventful.

If it had been a difficult calving season, maybe we would have acted differently, but we turned out all the stock bulls with the cows this past week.

I had previously thought that we would run the cows in groups of 50, with two bulls. But, because of the deterioration in ground conditions, we are instead going to run them in 25s with one bull.

We are hoping that we will be able to keep them out longer in the smaller groups. We will still double them up when they come into the shed.

We would normally breed 40 replacement heifers. As we haven't bought any replacements, we will only have our own 17 home-bred heifers going to the bull.

Our Under-16 month bulls are thriving well. At this stage, they are eating .5kg straw, 2kg silage, 13kg mainly home-grown ration plus 3kg water.

The ration consists of home-grown, Maxammon-treated barley, wheat and oats plus molasses and a mineral.

Although the bulls have been treated for IBR and stomach- and lung-worms and lice, there is a bit of coughing around that I'd rather wasn't there.

We took some faecal samples, and they came back clear.

It doesn't appear to be affecting their intakes, but I'd still like to know what's causing it.

Any suggestions welcome!

Heifer cohorts

The heifer cohorts of this group are a different story.

We would always have finished these heifers. But, no matter what way we do the figures on them, we just don't see them making money, at current price levels.

One of the calculations showed that, after 100 days finishing - 40 on a growing ration and 60 on a finishing ration - they might leave €2/head. And that's at optimum performance. So we have taken the decision not to fatten them.

Plan A is to sell them live before housing. The fall-back position is to store them and turn them out to grass next spring.

The tillage end of things is also very difficult at the moment.

But we did get an opportunity to sow some barley.

It was disc-ed and sowed directly behind two ploughs.

In spite of all the rain, conditions were OK. We actually got some of it rolled off.

We still have more barley to sow, some of it into ley ground, so we will hopefully get that in. We are using the same two varieties that we used last year, Infinity and Cassia.

This ley ground won't be replaced. We are increasing our area of tillage and decreasing our grazing area. Whether that is long-term or temporary remains to be seen.

We will have to wait and hope on sowing the wheat and oats. We plan to use Costello wheat and Husky oats.

Our oilseed rape is growing nicely. We sprayed it for weeds last week.

We are gagging for the arrival of the first instalment of the Basic Payment, what with all the poor prices, in beef and tillage, and no let-up on costs.

We always endeavour to pay our bills when they are due and unfortunately it's been all expenses for the last few months.

We have a few fat cows that are ready to sell. The first of our Under 16-month bulls are getting close. Hopefully, they will bring some welcome cashflow.

