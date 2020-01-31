Robin Talbot: The farmer bashers are now going after the food we produce and how we produce it

The upside or the downside of this - depending on what side of the fence you are on - is that very few people in the developed world ever have to worry about access to safe, wholesome, food.

In general, we have got more efficient and better at what we do - other words, we are producing more from less.

I just wonder if we have become a victim of our own success?

Like many farmers, we are trying to reduce our farm's carbon output but, no matter what we do, it won't be enough for some people.

Meanwhile, other aspects of consumer behaviour, which are generating vast amounts of carbon, are largely being ignored. These include cheap clothes, cosmetics, air travel.

Back on the farm, the weather has been largely kind to us for the first month of the year.

There has been a chance to get some field work done.

We have spread as much slurry as we can. This year, all our slurry will be spread with either a trailing shoe or a dribble bar. We will no longer be using a splash plate.

At the moment we are hiring a spreader with a dribble bar as we await TAMS approval to retro-fit a dribble bar on our own tank.

We spread 2,500 gallons of slurry per acre on some of the silage ground and some of the grazing ground. This will be in lieu of early urea.

But a couple of fields near the yard that we closed up early in the autumn have got urea.

This is because these fields are adjacent to paddocks that the individual groups of calves presently have access to.

So our plan is to shortly open the gates of these fields to the calves, giving them access to early fresh grass.

It's noticeable, even in the last few weeks as the days start to lengthen, how much extra time that the calves are spending outdoors.

It always amazes me how, regardless of the weather, how many calves are out in the field before dawn and only start to come back in when they hear the tractor starting up and they know that feed time is approaching.

Most of our under-16-month bulls have been sold at this stage.

It looks like we are going to end up at an average of about 390kg carcase weight.

From our on-farm weightings, this tells us that they had an average gain from birth to slaughter of 1.27kg/day.

Our ambition is to attain the 400kg carcase across the board, which we feel is attainable. We need to get our average daily gain up to about 1.4kg per day. This can be done through, in no particular order, better management, better genetics, better animal health and better grass utilisation.

Concentrates

This improved performance needs to be attained at no extra cost - specifically, not through feeding extra concentrates.

Our heifers are due to be scanned this week. The stock bulls were removed from the main herd of cows just after Christmas.

The seven stock bulls are now all in individual pens in the slatted house, which dove-tailed nicely with the sale of our beef bulls.

I haven't noticed any of the heifers bulling and while a few cows are, it's not in numbers to be of any concern.

We will scan the cows in early February.

Our annual TB test is due in February as well, which I always find to be one of the most stressful jobs of the whole year.

We got an infestation of mites in our stored barley this year, though luckily we got on top of it fairly quickly.

We spread Mitex powder on the surface and turned some of the barley to drop its temperature. That coincided with a drop in air temperature and that seemed to have done the trick.

While we would always have washed out and disinfected the grain store, we tended to do it just before we needed it, not as it emptied.

This year, we will certainly be giving it a thorough cleaning out as soon as we are finished with it, paying particular attention to the roof and rafters and the tops of the walls.

We had no issue with either the oats or the wheat, which were in different sheds.

Finally, we recently delivered our 2019 papers to the accountant. We made a conscious effort to be as prudent as possible with our spending and it will be interesting to see how it impacts on our bottom line.

