Robin Talbot: In an emergency case you need to talk to a human being rather than dealing with a machine

We had a very scary incident on the farm recently. One evening, I was going out to the field to do the last check-up of the cows closest to calving when I noticed that the top six feet of an electricity pole had broken off.

It was windy and, in the distance, I could see that the wires were springing up and down, coming close to the ground.

I turned tail and made my way back to the house to report the incident to Electric Ireland. We put ‘Electric Ireland Emergency’ into the search bar and this yielded a phone number for ESB Networks.

I got through to a machine. I was asked a variety of Yes/No questions, as well as ‘did you check your fuses?’. I was then asked to key in our MPRN and my phone number, with an assurance that there would be a follow-up within three hours.

This response was not at all reassuring, as I had no idea how close the wires were to the ground or whether any of the cows had been electrocuted.

So I rang our local Garda station. The Garda on duty immediately understood the seriousness of the situation and undertook to contact the ESB. Within 10 minutes, I got a phonecall from the on-duty ESB engineer, who said he could be with us in 30 minutes.

Long story short, they worked into the night to sort the problem (it seems that the pole had been struck by lightning).

The point I wish to make is that as soon as I got to speak to a real person, I felt reassured that the problem was in-hand and going to be sorted.

It’s never easy trying to talk to one of these automated reply systems, but when you’re in a state of panic, it’s next to impossible.

Meanwhile, back on the land, the drought is well and truly over here. There has been a surge of growth in recent weeks. Where it seemed we were not going to get any second-cut silage, it now looks as though it could be heavier than the first cut. This is a very welcome turn of events.

All the cows have been sorted into groups by calving date. Those due to calve by the end of August have got their IBR booster and also their shot of Rotovac.

This week, we will put the first of them into a paddock for calving, and start them on the night-time feeding routine. We have been using this routine for many years now and it definitely reduces the number of night-time calvings significantly.

We had the 11-month-old beef bulls through the yard last week, so we took the opportunity to treat them for lung-worm, stomach-worm and hoose.

We also weighed them. It had been 45 days since the last weighing, and we were well satisfied with their performance as a group, considering we don’t feed any meal at grass. The average weight was 480kg, with a significant number of bulls weighing over 500kg.

I noticed that there was a huge variation in performance between the individuals in the group, with the poorest performer putting on just over 1kg/day and the top performers over 2kg/day.

In the coming few weeks, these bulls will get an IBR live vaccine and also a shot of Bovipast RSP.

Normally, we would house the young bulls around the start of September. Looking at them, this year, I think we will house some of the heavier bulls in early August.

We will select by weight rather than by age, since some of the heavy bulls are not necessarily the oldest ones.