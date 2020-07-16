Farming

Robin Talbot: In an emergency case you need to talk to a human being rather than dealing with a machine

Robin Talbot

We had a very scary incident on the farm recently. One evening, I was going out to the field to do the last check-up of the cows closest to calving when I noticed that the top six feet of an electricity pole had broken off.

It was windy and, in the distance, I could see that the wires were springing up and down, coming close to the ground.

I turned tail and made my way back to the house to report the incident to Electric Ireland. We put ‘Electric Ireland Emergency’ into the search bar and this yielded a phone number for ESB Networks.