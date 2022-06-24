Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Robin Talbot: Common sense prevails on yellow tags

Mature hedges on Jimmy Madigan's Kilkenny suckler farm Photo: Niall Hurson Expand

Close

Mature hedges on Jimmy Madigan's Kilkenny suckler farm Photo: Niall Hurson

Mature hedges on Jimmy Madigan's Kilkenny suckler farm Photo: Niall Hurson

Mature hedges on Jimmy Madigan's Kilkenny suckler farm Photo: Niall Hurson

Robin Talbot

I recently got a text from the Department, saying we can continue to use the yellow EID tags after July 1. A week before, we had got a text to say that they could NOT be used after July 1, which annoyed me.

We have been using EID tags for a few years and had a few left over from last season. It would have seemed wasteful just to throw them in the bin, especially since we have paid for them.

Most Watched

Privacy