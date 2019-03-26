Research shows challenges faced by farmers finishing dairy-bred cattle

Mark McGee and David Kenny of AGRIC, Teagasc Grange analysed the feed efficiency of suckler-bred Charolais compared to dairy-bred Holstein-Friesian steers.
The Grange study compared the intake, growth and feed efficiency of suckler-bred Charolais (CH, three-quarter bred or greater) with dairy origin Holstein-Friesian (HF) steers individually offered zero-grazed grass, and subsequently a high-concentrate finishing diet.
Age
The HF steers were 24 days older than the CHs, which reflects the mean calving dates of the national dairy and suckler cow herds.
Weight
For the zero-grazed grass phase, the HFs were 80kg lighter and had a 70g/day lower growth rate compared to CHs.
Feed efficiency
Despite this, HFs consumed 4pc more grass dry matter (DM) daily, resulting in a 10pc poorer feed conversion ratio (FCR – kg DM intake/kg liveweight gain) than the CHs.
Likewise, in the finishing phase, the older, lighter, slowergrowing HF steers consumed 10pc more feed DM resulting in a 20pc inferior FCR than the CHs.
Kill out
At slaughter, carcass fat score was similar (9.9, scale 1-15) for both breed types, but kill-out proportion (6 percentage units lower), carcass weight (84kg lighter) and carcass conformation score (6 units poorer, scale 1-15) were considerably inferior for HFs compared to CHs.
Due to the lower kill-out proportion and lower estimated meat proportion in the carcass of HFs compared to CHs, during the finishing phase HFs consumed approximately 33pc and 50pc more feed DM/kg carcass and meat gain, respectively, than CHs.
Conclusion
The researchers noted that feed-efficient cattle are central to the economic and environmental sustainability of beef farming enterprises.
They noted that this breed difference in feed efficiency is a substantial cost to beef farmers and added that it has implications for farm stocking rate and environmental footprint.
Factory contracts
ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham has said that any farmer considering buying dairy calves should demand a factory contract, to include an agreed price, in advance of purchasing.
Graham said, “Farmers even remotely thinking about taking on these calves need a guarantee that there will be an outlet for them in two years’ time that will cover the cost of production, plus a margin.”
He said the economics of dairy bull beef simply don’t stack up.
"Even if you get the calves for free, they are still too expensive at today’s prices and that’s the reality. We have no clarity on the outlook for dairy bull beef so why take the risk and expend two years for nothing?
"This enterprise is a complete waste of time; it’s bad enough losing money but to have the stress of not knowing when or if you can get your bulls killed is completely unacceptable.
"Even with steer or heifer systems it is it is absolutely necessary to know what price you can expect in two years’ time. Farmers cannot be expected to undertake long term investment without long term contracts. This year has to be the last year of winter finishers getting burned.”
