Research shows challenges faced by farmers finishing dairy-bred cattle

Research in Teagasc Grange has demonstrated the challenges faced by farmers finishing dairy-bred cattle.

Due to the abolition of milk quotas, the subsequent expansion of the Irish dairy herd has meant that proportionately more beef is derived from dairy-bred compared to suckler-bred animals.

A detailed trawl of Department of Agriculture figures over 20 years by the Farming Independent shows the industry is now producing more poor quality steers than two decades ago.

The number of P grade steers have doubled in that time, with the slide towards poorer quality accelerating in recent years.

In just four years from 2015 to 2018 the breakdown of P grades rose from 9.8pc to 15pc - a 33pc increase.

Wind the clock back 20 years to 1999 and the steer kill was 952,330hd. P grades accounted for 7.6pc, O grade 47.5pc, with R grades reaching 38.9pc, while U comprised 6pc of the overall.

The steer kill for 2018 was 649,830 with R or better grades settling at 39.1pc. That's 5.8pc worse than 20 years ago.

Last year, O grade bullocks accounted for 46.2pc, with P grades at 14.8pc.