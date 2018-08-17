Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 17 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Red clover proving once again how important it is in organic farming systems'

 

Red clover fixes the equivalent of 200kg/ha of nitrogen annually.
Red clover fixes the equivalent of 200kg/ha of nitrogen annually.
Organic vegetable and fruit grower Grace Maher
Grace Maher

Grace Maher

Our weather over the past 12 months has delivered storms, hurricanes, monsoon rains and finally drought. Increased uncertainty in weather patterns has made forward planning extremely difficult for farmers.

While everyone is tired of hearing about grass growth and fodder, the reality is that the effects of the deficit will be felt well into 2019.

Additional fodder supplies from previous years have always been vital in crisis situations like this. The last few weeks have seen farmers - conventional and organic - scrambling to sow forage crops in order to increase their fodder supplies. Like any crisis, it will force many farmers to look at their business models and consider their options in the months ahead.

Organic farmers must feed organic fodder to livestock. For many, good soil structure with high organic matter has been important to sustain crops this year, and once again red clover proved how vital it is in organic farming systems.

John Faulconbridge from Western Seeds was speaking recently at an IOA Field Talk event about the management of red clover leys in forage production on the organic farm, and he stressed that "red clover leys are best utilised as a cutting mixture (three to four cuts per year) in the farm rotation, producing high-volume crops of quality forage".

John, who has been working with organic farmers in Ireland and in the UK since the late 1970s, added: "Crop management is the key for success and the productive life of a four- to five-year red clover ley will be reduced by: grazing, insufficient fertility due to high potential forage yields, cutting crop below three inches and infrequent cutting, ie, two large cuts a year.

"The reduction in crop is due to a reduction in crop plant population in the field, allowing weeds to establish.

"Timing of the first cut is important - cut when the red clover is at big bud stage with a tinge of red showing in the crop which enables you to obtain further cuts in the year.

Also Read

"All fertility (manures) needs to be applied to the conservation fields to build up fertility for future forage cropping and the possibility of tillage - this could be growing cereal crops for a couple of years, for home use or cash cropping oats for sale to the miller and then back into the fertility building forage cycle again."

Organic is an option that some farmers might consider, particularly those in tillage, dairy and horticulture as there are obvious market deficits in those sectors.

There is growing interest among dairy processors to get more organic milk, but to date supply has been slow to come on stream, especially as the Organic Farming Scheme is not open to new entrants.

One lesson that this year has taught is that management of organic soils is critical in order to maintain productivity, and in difficult farming years price premiums are vital in order to keep farming sustainable.

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association. Email: grace.maher@irishoa.ie

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat in Sancourt, northern France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

EU wheat price rebounds from two-week low as Chicago rallies
David Sheehan (ISA) and IHBS president Martin Murphy presents the Murphy Cup to Edward Dudley for his Hereford Champion 'Kilsunn Lass Lily' at North Tipperary Show at Nenagh

Dudley delight as Kilsunny Herefords sweep the board
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

Robin Talbot: We will be drawing on barley stores to beat silage shortfall
More dry weather in store

Return of drought conditions a 'real possibility' warn experts

EU faces new pressure to end duties on Russian fertilisers
Tourists shelter from the rain on O'Connell Street in Dublin City. Picture: Damien Eagers

Storm Ernesto to bring heavy rain and thunder over weekend but...
Combines were out in force last week

Shortest ever growing season sees massive variations on yields