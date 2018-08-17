Our weather over the past 12 months has delivered storms, hurricanes, monsoon rains and finally drought. Increased uncertainty in weather patterns has made forward planning extremely difficult for farmers.

'Red clover proving once again how important it is in organic farming systems'

While everyone is tired of hearing about grass growth and fodder, the reality is that the effects of the deficit will be felt well into 2019.

Additional fodder supplies from previous years have always been vital in crisis situations like this. The last few weeks have seen farmers - conventional and organic - scrambling to sow forage crops in order to increase their fodder supplies. Like any crisis, it will force many farmers to look at their business models and consider their options in the months ahead.

Organic farmers must feed organic fodder to livestock. For many, good soil structure with high organic matter has been important to sustain crops this year, and once again red clover proved how vital it is in organic farming systems.

John Faulconbridge from Western Seeds was speaking recently at an IOA Field Talk event about the management of red clover leys in forage production on the organic farm, and he stressed that "red clover leys are best utilised as a cutting mixture (three to four cuts per year) in the farm rotation, producing high-volume crops of quality forage".

John, who has been working with organic farmers in Ireland and in the UK since the late 1970s, added: "Crop management is the key for success and the productive life of a four- to five-year red clover ley will be reduced by: grazing, insufficient fertility due to high potential forage yields, cutting crop below three inches and infrequent cutting, ie, two large cuts a year.

"The reduction in crop is due to a reduction in crop plant population in the field, allowing weeds to establish.

"Timing of the first cut is important - cut when the red clover is at big bud stage with a tinge of red showing in the crop which enables you to obtain further cuts in the year.