Red C poll: Beef slaughter age not an issue for most consumers

More significance is attached by consumers to the quality-assurance status of the herds from which beef cattle are sourced, the visual appearance of the meat, the price, and the country of origin of the stock.

The survey was conducted by RED C on behalf of ICSA over the past 10 days and took the opinions of a nationally representative sample of 915 adult beef buyers.

The study found that 53pc of beef buyers did not attribute any importance to the age of the animal at slaughter.

Just over 12pc of respondents - or less than one in eight - indicated a preference for beef from animals of under-30 months of age.

Instead, it was found that quality assurance, visual appearance and price were the most important considerations, with over 90pc of respondents indicating this for each of these criteria. Country of origin was important for 89pc of respondents.

Interestingly, the diet of the animal was considered important by a lot more respondents than age of the animal, with 70pc saying they were influenced by a grass-fed diet and 54pc by a GM free diet.

The 30-month age limit is one of the key criteria for the 'in spec' bonus structure under the QPS or Beef Grid, but its application in recent years has provoked strong farmer opposition.

ICSA president, Edmond Phelan, said that the survey's findings reinforced the suspicion of many farmers that the age limit was not based on consumer demands.

The findings of the ICSA-commissioned survey follow on from the admission that Lidl had no problem selling beef up to 36 months and that the 30-month age limit was not an issue for Supermacs.

"ICSA has invested in credible market research from one of Ireland's most respected market research companies. The results completely refute the argument put forward that the 30-month specification is an essential requirement to satisfy consumers. Farmers have been lectured time and time again about the importance of this age specification not only by processors but also by retailers and government bodies," Mr Phelan said.

"ICSA is now calling on Bord Bia to conduct similar research in other markets rather than relying on supermarket or meat factory spin," Mr Phelan said.

"For too long, farmers have put up with this anti-competitive practice designed to weaken them in the marketplace. In addition, many farmers have spent too much money pushing cattle with expensive meal to get them slaughtered under 30 months even though price is far too low to cover the costs of bought in meal," he added.

"It is also time for the CCPC [Competition and Consumer Protection Commission] to focus on real anti-competitive practices instead of interfering with farmers who are price takers whenever they try to argue that current low prices, way below the cost of production, are unsustainable. Having the one spec of under 30 months applied equally by all factories regardless of their varying portfolio of customers is surely a market rigging, anti-competitive practice." sisted.

