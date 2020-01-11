Race is on to breed tastier beef if Irish sector wants to stay ahead of the game

Overseas competitors have ramped up the quality and provenance of their meat. Rival exporters such as Uruguay now also have grass-based production systems with traceability procedures just as advanced as those across the EU.

But the beef sector is fully aware that we can't rest on our laurels. Because if consumers don't like the beef they buy, research has shown that it takes up to three months for them to try it again. And if Irish steaks aren't the best, people will buy cheaper alternatives from abroad.

Choice of cut will depend on the individual, but when it comes to taste, breed and origin are key. And Ireland has a reputation for producing top-quality steaks, thanks in part to our grass-based production system.

For Irish farmers, this threatens our unique selling point and our ability to reap premium prices from the market.

So how can Irish beef stay ahead of the game. For Teagasc's Dr Donagh Berry, it's all about genetics.

The statistical geneticist is researching how beef breeding can impact meat quality - and how Irish farmers can breed tastier beef.

"What we are looking to do from a breeding perspective is to lift the entire population's meat quality," Dr Berry explains.

"We know exactly how we should manage our animals before slaughter to reduce stress. Processors know exactly what to do to ensure the best possible meat quality in terms of slaughtering, hanging etc.

"However, even with these world-leading procedures, there is still variability in terms of meat quality."

So in Ireland, where we have honed farm husbandry and processing procedures, further improvements in meat quality need to come from genetics.

"Under controlled conditions, for example, up to 15pc of the remaining variability in meat quality attributes in Irish cattle can, on average, be attributable to genetic merit transmissible from one generation to the next," says Dr Berry.

Since 2014, all cattle performance tested at the ICBF Tully test station have been evaluated for meat tenderness.

These animals also have information on performance traits such as growth rate, feed intake and therefore feed efficiency.

"We are world leaders in the number of animals we have for our database," says Dr Berry. "At the moment we have 5,500, and next year we will have 8,000, which is three times larger than the next biggest database available in the world."

The research has shown that breeding for taste will prove fruitful.

According to Dr Berry, one of the main benefits of breeding is that it is cumulative and permanent.

"People may look at that 15pc figure and say it is small, but calving difficulty is also 15pc down to genetics, while fertility and health are only 5pc down to genetics.

"You can have systems such as dry ageing for longer or hanging the animal in a particular way, but that is a cost, and it's a recurring cost," he says.

"If you stop using these procedures, the quality of the meat will reduce.

"That is not the same with breeding, because you are building on your success year on year."

Dr Berry has also looked at what our beef breeding indexes are doing to meat quality. He says the terminal index as it is today is improving the tenderness of our meat, it's having little impact on juiciness, but it's actually reducing the flavour.

However, placing more emphasis on flavour and tenderness will marginally decelerate the rate of genetic gain in carcass conformation and weight.

Dr Berry points out that farmers don't get any financial incentive to produce quality meat.

"Research has shown that attempting to improve flavour can have a negative impact in other important breeding traits," he says. "This is the big question we have to pose to ourselves.

"If we think meat quality is important going forward - and there is no current incentive - do we as an industry want to put this into our index?"

He warns of the dangers of not breeding in a holistic approach, citing the experience of dairy breeding here over a decade ago.

"We fell into this trap in the dairy industry, we selected aggressively for milk output, and we forgot about fertility," he says.

"So if we select for meat quality, we don't know the ramifications in other areas.

"That's why its important measure a holistic number of traits, and we are doing that over the past five years."

Angus and Hereford top the taste test - but it's all about boosting within-breed average

All cattle performance-tested at the ICBF Tully test station have been evaluated for meat tenderness since 2014, as well as performance traits such as growth rate and feed intake.

The cattle are from a wide mixture of sire lines and breed crosses.

Clear breed differences for tenderness, flavour and juiciness have been identified, with Angus (pictured), Hereford and Belgian Blue producing the most tender meat.

The research has found that meat of the Simmental is, on average, the least tender.

Angus and Hereford are the most flavoursome with all other breeds being relatively similar; the two British breeds also tend to be the juiciest.

However, Teagasc geneticist Dr Donagh Berry dislikes talking about breeds in this context.

"While differences among breeds exist, what's of real interest to breeders is the extent of the within-breed differences and how these can be exploited," he says.

He points out while average breed differences clearly exist, there are Simmental bulls who have a superior genetic merit for tenderness compared to some Angus, Hereford and Belgian Blue bulls; the same is true for other traits.

Genetic evaluations attempt to exploit this within-breed variability - and achieve genetic gain without a breed substitution.

"The question should be, how do we drive on all the breeds in terms of meat quality?" he says

"We need to identify all those bulls with the best meat quality, then see if they are also good for carcass weight, confirmation and feed efficiency and then put the overall top performers into the index and breed of them in the right holistic way."

How to test for meat quality - and is it worth it?

Breeding for meat quality would clearly have cost implications associated with the rigorous testing and measurements required.

To test an animal for meat quality, after hanging, 2.54cm-thick striploin steaks are taken from the animal.

Each steak is then individually vacuum-packed, aged for 14 days, and frozen.

The steaks are seared on a high heat griddle and then moved to the lower heat hot plate.

Each steak is removed from the heat and allowed to rest for two minutes. Steaks are then cut into 2.5cm cubed portions and presented to trained panellists while hot.

The samples are scored for tenderness, juiciness and favour on a scale from 1 to 10.

According to Teagasc's Dr Donagh Berry, when justifying the cost of generating a population of animals measured for meat quality, the cost needs to be distributed across the weight of relevant carcass cuts generated annually in the entire population.

For example, assuming a cost of €100 per animal to undertake sensory analysis, this equates to a cost of €1,000,000 per 10,000 animals measured annually.

If the quantity of very high-value cuts (ie, rib-roast, striploin and skillet) per beef carcass slaughtered is 26kg, this equates to 26,000,000 kg very high-value cuts per million animals slaughtered annually.

Therefore, the cost per kg of very high-value cuts produced is a mere €0.04 per kilogramme produced.

In Dr Berry's analysis, the benefit of a superior product should alter back to the producer and eventually the breeder as a signal to further invest in meat quality improvements.

"Ensuring consumers achieve a satisfactory eating experience is a prerequisite for repeat purchase," he said.

Indo Farming