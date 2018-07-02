Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 2 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Qatar opens its doors to Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Qatar has opened its doors to Irish meat and meat products, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

The Minister welcomed the agreement which has been reached with Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health which will allow for the importation into Qatar of Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry.

The Minister said that: “The opening of this new market is a reflection of the confidence the Qatari authorities have in the rigorous controls and high standards of food safety we have in Ireland."

The market is being opened to boneless beef, sheepmeat and poultry, both meat and meat products.

The Minister added that: “The opening of the Qatari market is the result of on-going efforts by my Department, the Irish Ambassador accredited to Qatar and the agricultural attaché in the Gulf Region in recent times.”

He said that he wanted to ensure that Irish meat exporters would have access to as many global markets as possible in line with the market development themes of Food Wise 2025 and that his Department, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Bord Bia would continue to work closely in achieving this goal.

Irish agri-food exports to Qatar amounted €8.8m in 2017 of which around 70pc is accounted for by dairy exports.

According to some market research estimates the Qatari meat market is expected to become a million tonne market by 2020. Due to lower domestic production levels, meat imports are increasingly significant. 

Also Read

Sheepmeat is particularly popular, at around 35pc of total meat consumption. 

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Sean Cleary, Michael John Mullins and Joe Glynn making a cock of hay near Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Heatwave skin cancer warning for farmers
There has been clarification on payments to family members

'Wages paid must be genuinely earned on the farm' - Revenue has new guidelines...

Offaly farm tops the million mark
Many of the Irish dairy co-ops have a sustainability programs for their suppliers. But do we know what the true meaning of the word sustainability is?

Analysis: We have a long way to go in creating a truly sustainable...
Meat processors are looking to Brazil and the Ukraine to fill an estimated 2,000 vacancies in the sector

Norwegian processors offer rich pickings for Irish meat workers
Farmer Kieran McDermott on his farm at Corcummins, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'The British seem to be in limbo land over Brexit'
Mayo General Hospital

Man (50s) killed in tragic farm accident