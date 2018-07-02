Qatar opens its doors to Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry

Qatar has opened its doors to Irish meat and meat products, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

The Minister welcomed the agreement which has been reached with Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health which will allow for the importation into Qatar of Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry.

The Minister said that: “The opening of this new market is a reflection of the confidence the Qatari authorities have in the rigorous controls and high standards of food safety we have in Ireland."

The market is being opened to boneless beef, sheepmeat and poultry, both meat and meat products.

The Minister added that: “The opening of the Qatari market is the result of on-going efforts by my Department, the Irish Ambassador accredited to Qatar and the agricultural attaché in the Gulf Region in recent times.”

He said that he wanted to ensure that Irish meat exporters would have access to as many global markets as possible in line with the market development themes of Food Wise 2025 and that his Department, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Bord Bia would continue to work closely in achieving this goal.

Irish agri-food exports to Qatar amounted €8.8m in 2017 of which around 70pc is accounted for by dairy exports.

According to some market research estimates the Qatari meat market is expected to become a million tonne market by 2020. Due to lower domestic production levels, meat imports are increasingly significant.