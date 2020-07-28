Farming

Protests gave grassroots' farmers a platform that the beef industry could no longer ignore

The Beef Plan Movement is driving the current reform process in the beef industry, says Dermot O'Brien

On the march: Beef Plan Movement protestors in Ballinasloe last August. Photo: Hany Marzouk

On the march: Beef Plan Movement protestors in Ballinasloe last August. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Dermot O'Brien

There have been attempts to convince Irish herd owners, that last year's Beef Plan Movement protests caused more harm than good.

Of course this is merely spin by the dominant players in the meat processing industry, who make millions from beef production while the producer struggles to cover their costs of production.

The truth is far different; being awarded recognition by Minister Creed as a farmer representative body was a major success for the Beef Plan Movement.

