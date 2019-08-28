Protesting members will be expelled from organisation - Beef Plan

Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath.
Margaret Donnelly

The Beef Plan Movement has told its members that anyone who participates in any protest at meat factory gates it will expel them from the organisation.

The message, relayed through some of the Beef Plan's Whatsapp groups, comes after two meat processors, ABP and Dawn, were granted temporary High Court injunctions stopping groups of protesters from blockading their factories.

It comes as farmers remained at a number of factory gates around the country, in protest over beef prices.

In the message, the Beef Plan said it has "unequivocally and unconditionally withdrawn all protests from all meat processor sites" since August 9 and that it would view protesting by its members as an act of "gross misconduct".

Yesterday ABP and Dawn secured the temporary High Court injunction when Mr Justice Senan Allen said he was satisfied on the evidence placed before the court in sworn affidavits to restrain the named protesters, or anyone acting in concert with them, from impeding, instructing, hindering or in any way interfering directly or indirectly with access to or egress from all of the two meat companies plants.

Lawyers for the two meat factories said a Chinese delegation was due to visit the meat factories in the next few days to carry out inspections of processing and hygiene with a view to increasing exports to the Chinese market.

They said the potential new deal with China had taken years to set up and, if cancelled because of the actions of protesters, could take several more years of negotiation to put it back in place if at all. Some workers were laid off yesterday at factories.

The court heard that the chief concern of the protesters was the fall in the price of Irish beef due to market forces related to Brexit and an increased supply of beef in Europe.  They were attempting to force the beef processors to pay higher prices to farmers for their cattle.

