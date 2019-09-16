Protesting farmers attempt to secure deals with individual meat plants

Michael Creed says beef producers are set to benefit. Photo: Arthur Carron
Michael Creed says beef producers are set to benefit. Photo: Arthur Carron

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

Representations from groups protesting outside meat factories are attempting to secure beef price rises from individual meat plants it has emerged.

Pickets have continued at a host of meat plants despite an agreement over the weekend between farm organisations and meat processors to end a long-running dispute.

Speaking to RTE Radio Meat Industry Ireland Director, Cormac Healy confirmed there some representations made at a local level by protestors and he is aware that base price has been raised.

"Effectively this is a blackmailing situation", he claimed.

"Protesters are illegally blocking the gates and suggesting the can discuss with management when they can reopen," he said.

Protesting farmers at factory gates could yet reject the deal that was agreed by the main farming organisations yesterday to end weeks of protests.

The agreement comes after seven farming bodies met Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the factories, on Saturday and yesterday to discuss the protests which started on July 28.

However, while the main farming organisations welcomed the agreement, the Independent Farmers, which formed in recent weeks to represent the picketers, said it can neither accept nor reject the proposals.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"This decision has to be taken by all the peaceful protesters at the factory gates," it said. It added that meetings would take place to achieve a consensus and to determine what course of action would be pursued.

The deal will see a number of critical changes to the specification requirements farmers must produce cattle to, but will not affect the base price farmers get for their stock.

Farmers have been protesting about the prices they receive for beef with returns down as much as €150 per head of cattle.

The agreement involves several interventions which, according to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, will provide an immediate benefit for beef producers, as well as a range of strategic measures which seek to address structural imbalances in the sector.

However, it is not yet known if the measures agreed will satisfy protesting farmers, whose position has become increasingly entrenched in recent weeks.

Once again, the talks could not discuss beef prices, which have collapsed in the past 12 months and are seen as the critical issue by many farmers on the picket line.

Last week, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) told the Irish Independent that discussions on pricing were generally prohibited under competition law.

In communications with the IFA, the CCPC said an agreement between competitors to fix prices had traditionally been regarded as one of the most flagrant breaches of competition law.

Any communications or discussions between competitors on prices would carry an inherent risk of infringing competition law, the CCPC added.

MII welcomed the conclusion of the beef talks and said it recognised the challenges all involved in the industry faced.

It added the agreed package contained significant positive financial initiatives by MII members, in areas of specifications, bonuses and supply chain transparency.

However, it warned that for the agreement to enter into force, blockades and protests must be removed immediately.

The agreement also sets out that beef processors undertake that all legal proceedings against farm organisations and individual farmers will be withdrawn.

Welcoming the deal, Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy said it would mean almost €24m of new money would be transferred into the pockets of beef farmers.

"We particularly welcome the increases in bonus payments which will bring over 150,000 animals into bonus payment territory," he said.

President of ICMSA Pat McCormack said that "progress" had been made and it was now time - six weeks from Brexit - for the sector to come together and move forward as a unified whole.

He also said the establishment of the Beef Market Task Force must have as its starting point the delivery of adequate margins for the farmer primary-producer.

IFA president Joe Healy said it was a realistic and deliverable agreement.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Beef

Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Minister Creed announces reopening of BEAM application facility
Victor Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal with his All Ireland Beef Bullock Champion, Robbie Barnett with trophy, John Lynch, judge, Clyde Barnett, John Beirne, Chairman, Strokestown Show Society, Noel Sweeney, sponsor and Beatrica Stephenson.

Donegal double in the bullock championships
Running the rule: Buyers cast their eye over the fare at Templemore mart

'Timing of protests is wrong - numbers are piling up'

Gerry Giggins: High-quality Irish cereal can deliver on two fronts
Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Call for burger bosses to attend beef talks
A number of plants are still being blockaded (Brian Lawless/PA)

Farmers want clarity over 'Irish' beef coming in from UK
Stock: Getty Images

Beef row to hit store shelves as meat stocks run low


Top Stories

Stock Image

Dept of Agriculture and knackery owners to meet over funding crisis
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month

Going Dutch in Mayo as 170ac makes €4,800 an acre
One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog
'Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are often controversial'

Loss of access at the heart of CPO claims
RESPONSIBILITY: Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Rollout of €3bn National Broadband Plan delayed yet again
Phil Hogan. Pic: Naoise Culhane

'There is huge pressure on Johnson to do deal' - Hogan
caption to come

'Some burning needs to be allowed if we are to maintain the mountain'