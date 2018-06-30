Farm Ireland
Promotion of organic meat 'a shambles', claims ICSA

Farmers have very little options in terms of where to sell finished organic cattle
Claire Fox

The development of export markets for organic beef and lamb has been labelled "a shambles" by the ICSA.

The farmer body claimed that there was "no ambition to take advantage of Ireland's green image" and output was "not forging ahead" although the numbers of farmers in the sector had grown significantly over the last five years.

ICSA organic chair Fergal Byrne called for the establishment of a dedicated organic section in Bord Bia and a strategy involving more processors to develop export markets for organic beef and lamb.

"If the organic sector is to make a major leap forward there will have to be more buy-in from larger scale exporters. However, the current situation is that organic farmers have very little options in terms of where to sell finished organic cattle," Mr Byrne said.

Mr Byrne pointed out that many organic farmers cannot even get all of their cattle killed as organic for much of the summer and autumn months because of limited outlets for the beef. The organic beef bonuses are therefore lost to farmers, he said.

"While demand is more closely aligned with supply in the spring-time, this is mainly because the economics of winter finishing do not stack up, with organic ration costing in excess of €500/tonne," Mr Byrne explained.

"The situation is even worse for organic lamb where there is no premium price at all. While conventional Easter lamb can command high prices, as the summer moves on, conventional lamb price falls and there should be an opportunity there for an organic lamb premium," he said.

There are about 1,800 organic producers in Ireland, up from 1,300 in the space of five years. Nonetheless, the penetration of the sector in Ireland is still poor at about 2pc of the farmland area, compared to a European average of 6.2pc.

"It is somewhat strange that a country which prides itself on its Origin Green strategy should be such an under-performer in the organic sector," Mr Byrne commented.

He said there was little point in reopening the organic scheme to get more farmers into organic beef unless more export outlets that pay a "decent ­premium price" are identified.

More organic cereal growers were also needed to supply organic feed, he added.

