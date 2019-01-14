Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 14 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Producer groups a 'positive' for beef sector - Creed

Minister Michael Creed
Minister Michael Creed
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Producer groups could have a positive role to play in the future development of the beef sector in Ireland, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has maintained.

Responding to a Dáil question from Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue regarding the slow uptake of the producer group concept, Minister Creed insisted that such organisations were given legal recognition in 2016 and facilitators to help establish groups were appointed last year.

However, Deputy McConalogue pointed out that no beef producer groups have been established so far.

The producer organisation concept is based on the group selling of livestock to factories by farmers, with the organisation negotiating the price paid by the meat plants, as well as any supply schedules.

It is viewed as a mechanism to counter the power imbalance between farmers and the meat factories.

"While producer organisations are part of the landscape in other beef-producing countries, particularly in France, the concept is novel to the Irish beef sector," Minister Creed said.

"However, I firmly believe that producer organisations could have a very positive role to play in the future development of the sector in Ireland.

"My Department is continuing in its efforts to drive the potential of this scheme through engagement with an array of stakeholders across different forums.

Also Read

"My Department has also made provision under the Rural Development Programme for the funding of start-up activities for beef producer organisations."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Sean Harris, Ballyduff, Co.Waterford. Photo Sean Byrne.

'A new mindset is needed to solve the TB problem'

Up to 40,000 less cattle will be slaughtered this year - Bord Bia
A bullock weighing 580kg owned by Francis Divilly, Corrandulla went for €1,340 at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan

Ringside at Headford Mart: 'The mood this time last year was far more positive'
After the blizzards, the deluges and the drought of 2018, how bad might Brexit be by comparison?

Factories can pick and choose from abundance of bulls
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service picture of the rescue of three cows who had fallen into a slurry tank at a farm oustide Dromore, Co Down.

2 simple ways to check if your slats have signs of cracks or faults

'On many farms, wormers are failing to control worms effectively'
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef crisis: prices slump as Brexit threat looms


Top Stories

US president Donald Trump

US to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
Stock picture

Tighter hogget numbers to bolster prices this spring
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: 'Banks are open for business - as long as you don't mention...
File photo

Tommy Boland: Scanning results in UCD farm indicate a bumper crop of...
Liam Condon is head of crop sciences at Bayer

'We have to make sure Roundup stays available to farmers'
'The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago'

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Laying the roots for an exciting new venture in forestry'
Eviction notice

Farm evictions: Can you potentially be physically removed from your...