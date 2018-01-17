Prime Irish beef cuts hit the shelves in Hong Kong
Irish organic steaks will be found on more shop shelves in Hong Kong, as appetites for premium beef cuts increase.
ABP Food Group began supplying striploin, ribeye and T-bone steaks from its Irish Nature Organic range to outlets there last autumn.
Now, following a promotional drive with Bord Bia, the range is now being extended to 10 of the high-end Japanese YATA stores operating in Hong Kong.
"In our view, Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China is a key testing ground for premium Irish beef in Asia," said Mark Goodman, managing director of ABP International.
"The Hong Kong customer is discerning and has the spending power to pay a high price for a quality product."
Meanwhile, Irish officials are reviewing draft inspection documents following a Chinese visit to Irish factories as it moves closer to becoming the first major EU state to gain access for beef.
"Our hope is that direct access to China will come in 2018 and we aim to replicate our learnings in that much larger market should the opportunity arise," said Mr Goodman.