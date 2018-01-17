Prime Irish beef cuts hit the shelves in Hong Kong

ABP Food Group began supplying striploin, ribeye and T-bone steaks from its Irish Nature Organic range to outlets there last autumn.

Now, following a promotional drive with Bord Bia, the range is now being extended to 10 of the high-end Japanese YATA stores operating in Hong Kong.

"In our view, Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China is a key testing ground for premium Irish beef in Asia," said Mark Goodman, managing director of ABP International.