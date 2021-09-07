Potential in Germany for Irish suckler beef

A potential niche market opportunity for Irish suckler beef has been identified in Germany, according to new research carried out by Bord Bia.

Italy and Belgium were also tested as part of the study, however initial findings suggest that it “would be harder to succeed” in these markets.

While some consider the development “semi-positive”, industry sources warn that the research specifically targeted “premium beef buyers” with an annual household income above €50,000. It is understood that a premium of €40/kg was floated with participants.

A source said: “There is a premium in Germany, but it’s limited to the good cuts — the sirloin, the T-bone steaks — which would be sold as niche products in high-end supermarkets and butchers.

“You’d get a bonus for that, but that is only a small part of the overall carcass, you’re not going to get a premium on the mince or slow beef cuts, the roast cuts.

“The volume of beef that would go into that top-end retail market isn’t going to be much. I wouldn’t be very optimistic that it is going to show a great premium for the suckler farmer.”

According to the Department of Agriculture the number of herds in 2020 identified as having slaughtered animals born in herd to a suckler cow was 6,771.

Long-term project

In a statement Bord Bia said it commenced qualitative research in the three priority markets “to understand the consumer opportunity” for Irish suckler beef.

“This involved developing and testing marketing propositions and to understand both the ‘proofpoints’ and most effective messaging required in order to drive a premium for Irish suckler beef.

“The initial findings have been debriefed to the Suckler Beef Oversight Group. Full findings will be presented to the group, and the next steps defined, on September 15,” a spokesperson said.

Des Morrison ICMSA livestock committee chairperson described the provisional results as “semi positive”.

“Suckler beef is immediately associated with the natural reared animal and pays into animal welfare, quality and taste.

“For the German premium beef buyer all these issues are important, so there is a niche market there, but the quantity of it needs to be clarified.

“It’s going to take time, this is a long-term project and has to be worked up gradually. You’re not just going to land it on the shelf and say ‘this is suckler beef’ without all the back-up.

“But we cannot be taking up our present customers and meat buyers. We have to find new niche markets with people that are willing to pay more for this beef, so that the primary producer can get a better return.”