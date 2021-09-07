Farming

Farming

Potential in Germany for Irish suckler beef

In a statement Bord Bia said it commenced qualitative research in the three priority markets “to understand the consumer opportunity” for Irish suckler beef. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A potential niche market opportunity for Irish suckler beef has been identified in Germany, according to new research carried out by Bord Bia.

Italy and Belgium were also tested as part of the study, however initial findings suggest that it “would be harder to succeed” in these markets.

While some consider the development “semi-positive”, industry sources warn that the research specifically targeted “premium beef buyers” with an annual household income above €50,000. It is understood that a premium of €40/kg was floated with participants.

