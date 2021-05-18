‘Positive development’ on grass-fed PGI application

The European Commission is seeking additional technical information on the PGI application for Irish Grass Fed Beef that was submitted by Bord Bia, on behalf of producers, last November, it has emerged.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue described the latest correspondence as a “positive development” adding that the commission has also indicated that it may be possible for the PGI area to be extended on an “all-island basis”.

The minister said: “At the time the PGI application was sent to the European Commission, I wrote to [Agriculture] Commissioner [Janusz] Wojciechowski informing him that Ireland would support the PGI being extended on an all-island basis, when a grass-fed verification system is in place in Northern Ireland.

"When the queries just received have been addressed to the commission’s satisfaction, the next stage of the process will be publication of an ‘EU opposition procedure’ – a consultation process for interested parties from other EU member states or third countries.

“In its response, the commission has helpfully indicated that it would be possible for Northern Ireland to make a submission as part of the ‘opposition procedure’, requesting that the geographical area be extended to the whole island of Ireland.

“The commission has indicated that this process should be viewed as a non-conflictual ‘amicable procedure’.”

The minister is “pleased” that the commission has also indicated that it would be available to participate in any appropriate dialogue to assist the process.

"My Department and Bord Bia have been in ongoing dialogue with their Northern Ireland counterparts on these issues since last summer.

“I must emphasise that the PGI application is still under a deliberative process as the European Commission has not finalised its scrutiny of the application.

“However, this communication from the commission is a positive development, and I am particularly pleased that my views in relation to the inclusion of Northern Ireland have been taken on board.

“I want the PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef to bring real and tangible benefits to our beef farmers by acting as way of driving higher values for the world-class product produced by our farm families,” the minister concluded.