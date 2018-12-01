Young Limousin breeder Orla makes her judging debut

Two in every three Limousin bulls on offer at the Limousin Society Show and Sale at Tullow Mart found a new home, with the sale returns recording an average of €2,620.

Two in every three Limousin bulls on offer at the Limousin Society Show and Sale at Tullow Mart found a new home, with the sale returns recording an average of €2,620.

Topping the trade in the salesring was the Veteran son, Begsrieve Miller, scooping the top price at €3,300 for breeder Dermot Rowe from Navan, Co Meath. The price leader is a March 2017-born son of Veteran and the homebred Brooklands F0959 daughter Begsrieve Jena.

He has five-star ratings in Replacement index, Terminal index, Docility, Carcass conformation and Daughter milk and was purchased by County Carlow breeder, Joseph Walshe.

A prominent young Limousin breeder from Co Limerick, Orla Curtin made her debut as a judge when she was honoured with the privilege and the responsibility of awarding the rosettes.

She has been a very active member of the Limousin Young Members Association and has represented Ireland at International Limousin stock-judging competitions, being a member of the winning team four years ago.

She is now actively involved in the running of the family Corcamore Limousin Herd, at Clarina, Co Limerick.

She awarded the championship of the show to Corrakid M 49 from the herd of Barry Dooley, at Inniskeen, Co Monaghan. The champion was bred by Lowerffrydd Empire (S1148), and his dam Willowpark Elite has Lonesco and Epson in her sire genes.

May 2017-born Corrakid M 49 has a four-star Terminal index of €122, and five-star ratings in Docility and Carcass conformation. He found a new home in the herd of John Farrar from Camolin, Co Wexford at €3,100.