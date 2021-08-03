Why all beef and dairy farmers should get some Shorthorn breeeding into their herds

When James Muldowney was 23 and working off-farm, his father Jimmy bought a pair of pedigree Shorthorn weanling heifers. That purchase in 2003 was the start of a beautiful relationship.

“I think Dad had an idea in his head that this would be a way of keeping me interested in farming,” says James, who has now taken over the suckler farm on the Kilkenny-Laois border, which is 20pc pedigree Shorthorn and 80pc commercial (Simmental/Limousin/Blonde).

“I think more farmers should do something different to keep the interest there for sons and daughters, as doing the same thing day in day out can become mundane even if the love is there.”

The love is certainly there for James, particularly when it comes to the Shorthorns. A highly successful breeder in the showrings, he is a passionate advocate of Shorthorn genes.

“Shorthorns are great in any herd,” he says. “They give it all: easy calving, short gestation, good feet, high fertility and most importantly of all, you have an animal that you will be happy to go out and see every morning, given their colour and temperament.

“Most of our commercial cows have Shorthorn breeding in them, as we find them to be great big cows that are easy to maintain over the winter months on silage only.

“They are also hardy enough to stay on the land until December 1 and are all very fertile — you would see several SHX weanlings bulling in the month of September, whereas as a continental heifer wouldn’t start bulling until the following spring.

“We had been using Simmental and Charolais bulls. Charolais are probably the best beef animal out there, but the big disadvantage is the gestation time — they all went three weeks over time and this really spread out the calving period.

“Simmental were great for getting replacement stock and crossed well with Shorthorn cows, but when you crossed Simmental on Simmental, over the years I found carcass was dropping from R-grade to O-grade.

“Since I started using a Shorthorn bull my calving is back to the 12 weeks, which is easier to manage.”

There is another financial benefit to using Shorthorn crosses.

“The SHX males go to Nenagh and we receive the 15 cent bonus on top of the base price, which is available through the Irish Shorthorn Premium Beef Scheme,” says James. “This is such a positive for the breed.

Using a Shorthorn bull on my pedigrees makes the job of getting them in calf much easier.”

The Muldowneys’ land is split in two, with one farm on either side of the county border. James, who has been working with Glanbia for 20 years as a production manager, farms the “good grazing ground” with his father, his mother and his children Kaelum (18), Katelyn (14) and Michael (10).

“My father directs, Kaelum and myself ‘do’, Mother supplies hot water and cares for pet lambs and is an excellent referee! Katelyn, Michael and my wife Susan stand in gaps when we’re moving stock and are a great help at lambing and calving time.”

They sell pedigrees at sales and from the yard. The commercials are taken to beef (males at 24-30 months, females at 22-24 months) “except the odd fancy one will be halter-trained and sold at a sale, and we also retain a few for breeding”.

They also have a flock of sheep that they lamb down in the first week of February, with all lambs sold by the end of June.

James is the third generation to farm the land.

“My grandfather came up from Cullahill in 1938. He died in 1964, when my father took it over at a young age,” he says.

“He was very progressive and moved with the times as he went along going from rearing dairy beef by buckets and milking a few cows by hand to increasing the flock number considerably and changing from dairy beef to suckling.

“Dad farmed all the schemes after that: REPS, 10-month, 22-month and slaughter premiums. REPS gave him the opportunity to invest in farm buildings to bring the stock in off the land for the winter months. It was a real game-changer: we had early grass rather than waiting until May.”

James says his father “always had a Shorthorn cow in the herd that they used for double suckling”. Then came the life-changing purchase.

“Dad and myself went to a sale in Nenagh in 2003 where some pedigree Shorthorns were advertised for sale,” says James.

“We bought two weanling heifers: one never went in calf and the other was in our herd up to 2017.

“Glounlea Mayflower 57th bred a lot of good stock but was always slightly on the dairy end of the scale. A lot of her progeny SI Xs are still in the herd and producing the goods.”

Pedigree shows are a big part of James’s life.

“Showing cattle is why we went down the pedigree route,” he says.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet like-minded people, and the rivalry does be great and keeps us going throughout the summer.

“It opens many gates for friendships and sale of your stock. I couldn’t recommend it enough.

“You wouldn’t want to take it too seriously, though. One year we bred a great bull, Ballylehaun Trump — he won his class in Tullamore and was overall Shorthorn reserve champion and then the following weekend came last of 10 in his class.

“Kaelum and Katelyn also enjoy it and hopefully Michael will get going shortly at it.”

Away from the showrings, James is full of optimism too.

“My plan is to keep the farming enterprise going by increasing the quality of the suckler cow, producing stock that are easy-fleshed and females that are either beef or for breeding,” he says.

“I would like to get to a stage where I could slaughter all commercial males and sell all females off farm either in-calf or for breeding.

“The future is bright for our farm, I feel, as Shorthorn genetics is on the rise and more farmers will look to have Shorthorn in some shape or form, whether it’s a bull or SHX females in their herd.

“Our farm is set up to give them that and I hope to capitalise.

“SH gives the low-input farmer an animal that is easy-fleshing and that can be finished of grass.

“And it gives an intensive Dairy farm a calf that can be sold easily.

“Shorthorns also suit the big commercial suckler farmer who is looking for a cow to produce the fancy roan or great replacements with milk and fertility.”

James joined the Irish Shorthorn Council in January.

“It has been a challenge so far as we’ve had a lot of changes,” he says.

“I would like to be able to improve people’s opinion of the breed and encourage people to use Shorthorn genetics.

“We need to work closely with the ICBF and get good figures going forward, as stars is the only show in town at the moment.”

‘I fell in love with him the minute I saw him and still am in love with him’

“What can I say but I fell in love with him the minute I saw him and still am in love with him,” says James Muldowney of his prize bull Gavan Summit.

“He is a great big white muscly Shorthorn bull bred from Sprys Patent Ace and out of a perfect storm cow — as soon as I saw the breeding I knew he was what I was looking for.

Gavan was the selected by the ICBF Gene Ireland Bull Breeding Scheme, which James says “had a very positive effect on Shorthorn breeding in Ireland” .

“Gavan Summit is a totally modern-style bull in so many aspects and I believe there is a demand in the marketplace for the type of progeny he breeds.

“Of course a few pedigree breeders would voice certain reservations, but that convinces me even more that the bull will put a definitive stamp on his offspring.

“He is working great and bringing real class to my commercial stock — stunning SHX calves been produced from all breeds of cows.

I get great value from him as he gets to serve cows both for spring calving and autumn calving.

“He is breeding well on the pedigrees, also bringing what I am happy with.

“My biggest problem is to find a bull to replace him as his daughters will be coming into the herd next season.”

James says the Shorthorn crosses are “performing really well”. Six Gavan Summit daughters weighed in at 520kg with no extra care given to them at 15 months of age, before being sent to another bull in his herd.

“They are the best group of heifers I ever let to the bull: they have great power and most importantly, style and colour that should breed well to any bull in the future.

“I sold a comrade of theirs in Roscrea at the special SHX sale on May 7, and she made the top price of €3,840.

“People say I’m mad bulling these six as they could come close to what was made in Roscrea. But they are the type of cow that I want in my herd going forward and they are hard to get.

“I have had numerous calls since looking for anything out of Gavan Summit — pedigree or commercial; straws from the bull or the bull himself.

“It’s a great position to be in.”

James is full of praise for the Shorthorn Marketing Company, who he credits with “doing wonders for the breed”.

“Around my part of the country, the Shorthorn used to be looked at as an inferior animal — they are looked at in a totally different way now,” he says.