Wexford farmer's decision to switch to Salers has delivered impressive results

The breed were still relatively new to the Irish herd in 1998 when Richard saw them on show at the Ploughing Championships. Shortly afterwards, he took delivery of the first Saler on his farm at Knottown, near the mouth of the River Slaney in Wexford town.

"After seeing the breed at the Ploughing Championships, I bought a Salers cow and heifer from Adrian Lannon, of Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo and my first Saler calf was born in 1999," he recalls.

At the time, Richard and his father Joe had a Charolais herd which had been established in the late 1980s, but they were on the lookout for a breed that produced good beef progeny without the worry of possible calving difficulties.

Over the decade following the initial purchase, heifers were bought from the Moygara, Wicklow, Sligo, Dunlo and Brownhall herds, as well as ten imported from France.

Breeders from all over the country flocked to the farm recently for an open day, and they were impressed by the 120-strong herd - one of the largest Saler breeds in the country.

"There was a very good turnout and I am very pleased with the stock we are breeding now," says Richard.

"The Salers I have are the type of cow that I was looking for. I wanted a cow that had good milk and produced a good calf without too much work."

The accolades for the herd are proof of Richard and Joe's success in switching to Salers.

Last December the Knottown herd was crowned national winner of the inaugural FBD EuroStar €200 Replacement Index Competition at the ICBF & Sheep Ireland Genetics conference in Athlone.

In December 2015, cows bred in the herd took the top 11 places on the ICBF Eurostar Value Index of the top Saler cows in the country in Herd Plus, and a further three were within the top 17.

"When we got going with the purebred we realised how easy calving they were - 95pc of the cows in the herd now calve on their own," says Richard.

Richard pays particular attention to selecting animals from which to breed.

Wary of undesirable traits creeping into the breeding, he ensures that only sires that are easily calved enter the breeding system, to minimise calving difficulty within the breed. No calf over 45kg at birth is registered.

"This was something I came across from an American speaker - he said he'd cull any calf over 90lb at birth," he explains.

"From measuring the birth weights I can definitely see trends in breeding and it has certainly worked out for me."

Richard has also worked on breeding for docility, a trait that some of the early imports didn't rate too highly on.

"I don't believe that they are a difficult breed to handle," he says. "They are a very intelligent animal if they trust you. They are easy to handle now, and the cows are training the calves.

"What slowed down the spread of the breed a lot was the reputation they got for being wild, but they have come a long way. With a new breed, everything is used for breeding. That did not help to get rid of animals that were difficult to handle.

"Then the culling started, and I continue to cull any animal that is not docile."

While the herd is now made up of all pedigree-registered Saler cows, it operates like a commercial herd, with a significant number of the stock on the farm brought through to slaughter and the remainder sold as breeding stock.

A Charolais bull is used on about half of the herd, with all the progeny destined for finishing to beef on the farm.

The rest of the herd is mated to Saler sires, and the heifers bred from these cows will be either sold as breeding stock or retained as replacements.

A number of the bulls born will be registered and sold as breeding bulls.

Performance of animals for beef is exceptionally good, and the target is to have all bulls and heifers slaughtered as young beef. Grading is generally between U- and R=.

Richard also has a specialist supermarket trade for the heifers.

"As beef animals the Charolais x would win out by a slight margin but the Salers are not very far behind them. The best we have had is a 412kg carcase at 14½ months U+ 3+ purebred Salers," he says.

There is a steady market for heifers and bulls for breeding each year, with the expanding dairy sector envisaged as a greater potential for cross-breeding in the future.

"We are starting as a society to focus more on the dairy sector, and the Salers have a lot to offer dairy farmers for cross breeding, with easy calving," Richard says.

The Fortunes' 110 adjusted hectares farm is spread across three blocks of land. Most of the farm is in permanent grassland except for 20ha of spring barley and oats grown to feed to livestock on the farm.

The soil type for the most part is heavy with some free-draining soil on the out-farm in particular which is very sandy.

In 2018 the farm stocking rate was 1.91 LU per ha.

"I have reached the limit on my land area at the moment and no-one knows where it is going with the price of beef," Richard says.

"I will be reducing the herd by 5pc for the BEEP scheme but that won't affect me too much and I can rebuild again, but I don't see a lot of scope for further expansion."

Dovea AI imports paved the way for breed in Ireland

The first imports of Salers to Ireland was in 1974 when Dovea AI imported two bulls.

One of the bulls proved to be infertile, but the other, Javelin, became popular with suckler farmers.

A short time later, Munster AI bought a Salers bull, Jovial, which sired many successful progeny, the bloodlines of which are still highly regarded.

The Salers Cattle Society of Ireland was formed in 1997 and the Irish Herd Book was opened in January 2000.

Prior to this, the Irish-bred animals had been registered in the UK Herd Book. There are now more than 200 pure-bred Salers pedigree herds in the country, with over 3,000 registered pedigree cows.

