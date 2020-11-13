Farming

Wexford family staying loyal to the breed that ‘tick all the boxes’

The Carroll family broke new ground when they started breeding Polled Herefords, but it was a decision that has been vindicated by their herd’s commercial success, reports Martin Ryan

(l-r) Daithi Carroll with his father David and son, also David Expand

(l-r) Daithi Carroll with his father David and son, also David

Martin Ryan

Herefords have been the dominant breed on the Carroll family farm in south Wexford for over a century, making it one of the oldest and largest ‘white head’ pedigree herds in the country.

Daithí Carroll is the seventh generation to work the farm at Carrollstown House, Campile, the home of the UDEL Pedigree Hereford Herd.

His father, David was inducted into the National Hall of Fame in 2009 in recognition of his lifetime contribution to Hereford breeding, but the family dedication to the breed goes back to his great grandfather, David Carroll, who farmed the Carrollstown House land in the early 1900s.

