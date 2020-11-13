Wexford family staying loyal to the breed that ‘tick all the boxes’

Herefords have been the dominant breed on the Carroll family farm in south Wexford for over a century, making it one of the oldest and largest ‘white head’ pedigree herds in the country.

Daithí Carroll is the seventh generation to work the farm at Carrollstown House, Campile, the home of the UDEL Pedigree Hereford Herd.

His father, David was inducted into the National Hall of Fame in 2009 in recognition of his lifetime contribution to Hereford breeding, but the family dedication to the breed goes back to his great grandfather, David Carroll, who farmed the Carrollstown House land in the early 1900s.

He introduced Herefords to the farm and they were some of the first ‘white head’ cattle ever seen by the neighbouring farmers at that time.

Steeped in the best traditions of the breed, the UDEL Pedigree Hereford Herd is now believed to be the first all Polled Hereford Herd in the country and certainly the largest.

“Back in the 1930s it was either Hereford, Angus or Shorthorn on the farms. There was no continental breeds at that time. It was all Herefords on our farm from the 1910s onwards” says Daithi.

“When my father took over he had an absolute love for the Herefords. He knew them inside out and travelled the world to see Herefords. Whenever he took a holiday it was to look at Herefords and he’d seen them in Canada, UK and he just ploughed his own furrow with what he followed.”

In 1979, it was decided to increase the herd to 60 breeding cows and convert to Polled Hereford. The decision was met with some controversy and a lot of scepticism because the concept of a Hereford without horns was new.

“There was a lot of resistance to the polled Hereford in the early days,” says Daithi. “ They weren’t being given the credit that they deserved. We lost out at a lot of shows where we should have won prizes but there wasn’t the interest in the Hereford if they did not have horns.

Commercial breeders

“We believed that it was the way to go and it didn’t matter if we weren’t getting the rosettes at the shows because we were getting sales for the bulls and as commercial breeders that is what mattered most” he adds.

David Carroll recalls that “in the mid seventies a number of factors combined to bring about the idea of a change to Polled cattle. The chief one was that we were running a calf-to-beef system rearing and finishing about 80 head per year — some bred and suckled, some bought in as calves. This entailed a lot of labour in dehorning, and the idea began to hit home that there had to be a better way.

“Also, during this period my wife Mary and I attended the Royal Show in Stoneleigh, Warwickshire nearly every year, and we noted the great strides being made by the Polled Herefords in the UK.

“I can remember being very impressed by a young Polled Bull called Crickley 1 Divident which was Junior Champion at the Royal Show about 1974. Also, we were expanding the pedigree herd at this time, and found it necessary to dehorn all the cows to facilitate winter management” he added.

Looking back he is convinced that the correct decision was taken, and the reaction since to the Polled breed has vindicated it.

The next generation of Polled Herefords on the Carroll farm

Whatsapp The next generation of Polled Herefords on the Carroll farm

“On reflection, it seemed that breeding Herefords without horns had a lot to offer. Going Polled, however, was not an easy decision to arrive at. We were aware that we would be sailing into uncharted waters, but most commercial farmers were aware of Polled Herefords in this part of Ireland as our local AI Service kept a polled bull,” says David.

He recalls that there was a perception at the time that the Polled bulls were always small and intended primarily for use on heifers for easy calving, but that didn’t really represent the scope of the true Hereford.

Traditional breeds

“We felt this perception could be changed, although it would take time to do so.

“I suppose the biggest obstacle to overcome in making the change was the sentimental attachment to the traditional pedigrees. There was also the question of changing the herd name from the Carrollstown prefix, both of which caused us to think long and hard.

“After much debate we decided to use the prefix UDEL for our Polled Cattle. This was arrived at by using the first letter in the names of our four children, Lyn, Daithi, Una and Enda, who were aged from eight to one at the time, so LDUE was juggled around and became UDEL.

“It was intended that we would keep at least one line of homed cattle, but this proved impractical as time went on. Our main priority was to ensure that the cattle we produced were at least as good as their horned counterparts.

Polled Hereford cows and their spring 2019 born calves on the farm at Campile.

Whatsapp Polled Hereford cows and their spring 2019 born calves on the farm at Campile.

“We believe that our cattle have proved this to be so and we have been complimented many times for having had the courage to make the transition,” says David.

“But in all honesty I never saw it as a courageous move — it was simply the natural way to go once we had thought it out.”

Conformation and hardiness

Daithi has no doubt that his father’s decision set the herd apart in a very positive way because “you don’t need horns on cattle with the extra time and cost of dehorning and the possible effect on them.

“We are a fully commercial herd who aim to produce top quality, easy calving docile stock,” he says.

“As a breed Herefords tick all the boxes. They are the quietest of all breeds, they are easy calving, and very easily kept and finished.

“With the Polled Hereford there is no dehorning and they have great conformation and growth rates. They are also one of the hardiest breeds, surviving in temperatures from -25C in Canada to plus 40C in Australia, and they produce the tastiest beef due to their marbling ability,” he maintains..

“I believe passionately that the future of Hereford cattle is a very bright one indeed.

That right future is likely to involve an eighth generation of the Carroll family. Daithi and his wife Teresa have a family of four — Aoibhinn, Sarah, David and Caoimhe, while David and his wife Mary continue to play an active role on the farm.

Policy of sourcing the best sires from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand pays handsome rewards

Breeding lines for the UDEL herd have been sourced from UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand over the decades and selected for their traits to add quality to the existing herd.

UDEL Freemantle was the winner of multiple championships and is described by the Carrolls as "probably the best bull we ever bred".

Whatsapp UDEL Freemantle was the winner of multiple championships and is described by the Carrolls as "probably the best bull we ever bred".

The first Hereford bull came on to the farm in 1919 and the first pedigree Hereford cow was purchased in 1935. The size of the herd remained at a modest level until the decision to introduce the Polled Herefords in 1979 saw the herd was increased to 60 cows.

Throughout the 1980s, the Carrolls purchased the best Polled bulls available from the UK and semen from Canada to help transform the herd.

In 1983 the first Polled stock bull, Vorn 1 Just-the-Job, was purchased from DTC Vaughan, Bodenham, Hereford.

Practically all his calves came polled, and his sons out of horned cows did a remarkable job in dairy herds, throwing from 80pc to 100pc polled calves.

Bulls used on Just-the-Job bred heifers were B.T. Butler, and Remitil Monarch — both leading Al sires at the time — and they consolidated the Poll trait and improved size and quality.

While browsing through the advertisements in a US farm magazine, David was impressed by a photograph of a three-year-old New Zealand bull. He contacted the owner and viewed a video. The more he saw of this bull the more impressed he became.

In 1993 he went to New Zealand and struck a deal to purchase the European rights for semen from the bull, Koanui Blueprint.

“He transformed our breeding females through increased milk yields, structure, confirmation and femininity,” says Daithi Carroll.

“In 1998 I spent a year in Australia and came across Doonbiddie Hustler. We bought the European rights to him which turned out to be a great success as he was unbeatable in show or sales ring” says Daithi.

“His progeny won every major championship around the world for the next ten years. His son won three national championships for us and his sons were highly sought after.”

The first of Doonbiddie Hustler’s progeny born in the herd impressed greatly, justifying their endeavours to source his breeding.

Six of his progeny averaged over £3,000 at the Kilkenny Bull Sales in 1997 and 1998 and his superiority was confirmed when he was awarded Sire of the Year in Australia in 1997.

Daithi had spotted Doonbiddie Hustler winning the All Breed Championship at the Canberra Royal Show as an 18-month-old bull and on his return home made contact with the breeder to negotiate the purchase of semen.

When he wasn’t making progress, he travelled to Australia determined to acquire the EU semen rights. The bull was owned by a syndicate which broke up shortly after and it took almost a year to get the semen to Ireland.

National titles

The progeny of Hustler became a hard act to follow and the Carrolls’ only regret is that they had not secured more of his semen.

By 2004 the breeding programme had really come together with Veteran winning a third National Title to add to Knight Flyer’s success in 1996 and Trailblazer’s in 2004.

Hustler’s success in siring the Royal Show champion, , the Royal Ulster Show champion (for the second time) and the Junior Champion at the UK National Poll Show, was matched by Knight Flyer’s feats in siring the Reserve Champion at Tullamore National Livestock Show (for the second time).

He also bred the Reserve Champion at the Royal Show and the Champion at the National Poll Show and at Kington.

“In 2007 we bought a half share in Yalgoo Boulder in partnership with the Honner family in Adelaide. We also brought in semen from Allendale Waterloo and Allendale Superstar. These provided very successful breeding and are currently suiting the dairy and suckler market perfectly,” says Daithi.

In September 2012, Udel 1 BC Fremantle was born into the herd. He was destined to become a remarkable achiever. At 25 months he weighed 1,250kgs and described by Daithi as “probably the best bull for his age we ever bred.”

In 2014 he was breed champion at Enniscorthy Show, breed champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion at Dungarvan and took the red rosette in the senior bull class at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore.

“We are currently running an Allendale Waterloo son and a Normanton Laertes son as stock bulls as well as using AI sires. We are constantly on the lookout for new sires to meet the market requirements,” adds Daithi..