'We have to ensure that the native breeds survive and thrive for future generations'

These breeds have been part of the fabric of Irish farming for well over 3,000 years but each has faced major challenges with the advent of intensive farming.

Inspired by his late father Gerry, a social historian and small farmer, James has become an advocate for all the Irish native breeds of cattle including Dexters, Maol and Droimheann.

With less than 200 animals in existence at that time and the breed officially classified as endangered, he purchased 25 healthy cows and was part of a concerted movement to bring the Kerry back from the brink.

James is passionate about these breeds and believes that they could yet play a major role in the future of Irish agriculture.

"These are amazing cattle. They lend themselves to hardiness and they can usually be out wintered," he says.

"Look at the challenges facing farming at the moment, including climate change… all of these animals are breeds of longevity. If we can keep these animals for longer, the cost, environmentally speaking, would be less.

"We should reflect on what has been passed down from generation to generation over thousands of years. These animals are our native animals and they could be as much of a benefit to us now, in an environmental context, as they were to previous generations in a survival context."

James is growing the diversity of his herd and hopes by next summer to have at least two of each of Ireland's four remaining native cattle breeds.

"The Kerry cow was called the poor man's cow because they could provide milk for a family, but they were also able to survive in the rushy landscape of many parts of the country," he says.

"The Dexters would be a beef breed while the Kerry would be very much a milking breed. The Kerrys are possibly worth consideration for the dairy herd now because of the fat content of the milk. For the milk volume that they produce, they are smaller in stature than other breeds so they have less environmental impact.

"The Maol and the Droimheann have probably been on the Irish landscape for more than 3,000 years. They have been part of our living heritage for so long and, with our disposable society, they are in danger of extinction on our watch.

"I believe that their sustainability over so many generations should be valued and collectively we have a responsibility to ensure that they survive and thrive for many more generations."

James' interest in native breeds does not stop at cattle: he has a wealth of knowledge of the Irish breeds of horses, sheep, goats, pigs and even dogs.

He hopes that a local community group, private enterprise or government agency could some day bring all the examples of the Irish native breeds together in one place, either as a tourist attraction or an educational facility.

"I don't think we are aware enough of what we have in our Irish landscape," he says.

"It would be wonderful to have one place where you could go and see these examples of our native breeds of animals and hear the stories about them and how they sustained many families during hard times and famine times.

"We have three native breeds of horse - the Irish draught, the Connemara pony and the Kerry bog pony.

"We used to have two native breeds of sheep: a Galway Ewe breed and the Roscommon Sheep, which is now extinct. We had a native breed of pig as well which is also now extinct.

"The oldest of all our native animals, which is 10,000 years on the Irish landscape, is our native goat. The majority of these goats are now feral and they live in groups around Waterford and Mayo.

"But this is a generation of people for not passing the baton on - it's a generation where everything is disposable."

James is on a quest to track down any remaining examples of Ireland's fifth native breed of cow, the Bo Riabach. The number of these believed to be alive is so small that they have become technically extinct, as there are not enough left to replenish the gene pool.

"The Bo Riabach goes back into folklore, back into history. I was fortunate enough to see two of them seven years ago up around the Silvermines. They are the last two as far as I know," says James. "They are 'living extinct' because they cannot be bred."

Anyone with information about any living examples of the Bo Riabach or the Roscommon Sheep is asked to contact andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

