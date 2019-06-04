Ulster farming show celebrates 107th year in style

Thousands turned out as Lurgan Horse and Cattle Society celebrated its 107th annual farming showcase on Saturday.

The Co Armagh town's idyllic park proved an excellent backdrop for one of the first provincial shows of the annual farming calendar.

The packed schedule included an array of activities including rural crafts, pet show, vintage cavalcade, amusements, live music and trade exhibits.

Translink officials were giving visitors an opportunity learn more about its upcoming Lurgan Area Track Renewal project, due to commence at the end of July.

Among the spectators were mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Mealla Campbell and deputy mayor Margaret Tinsley; Dr Eric Long of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs; Ulster Farmers' Union president Ivor Ferguson, and DUP MLA Carla Lockhart with newborn son Charlie.

"It has been another great show, and we've been blessed with warm, sunny weather," she said, thanking the event's sponsors and volunteers.

The cattle and sheep sections attracted a variety of continental, native and traditional breeds. Philip and Simon Haffey from Portadown have won seven successive Holstein championships at Lurgan Show.

This year's champion, and interbreed dairy winner, was the third calver Glasson Goldfish Form Erle VG88. Second in her class at Balmoral Show, is putting 42 litres of milk in the tank every day.

This much admired black and white cow caught the eye of renowned cattle judge Cyril Millar, Coleraine, to secure the show's overall champion of champions award. "This is a spectacular specimen of the dairy breed," said Mr Millar.

Belfast Telegraph