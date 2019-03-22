UK buyers hit the Jackpot at Irish Simmental show

The strength of interest in the Irish bovine bloodlines from export customers benefited the overall trade at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale at Roscommon Mart on Saturday.

The strength of interest in the Irish bovine bloodlines from export customers benefited the overall trade at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale at Roscommon Mart on Saturday.

By the end of the day, more than one-third of the bulls sold, including the Junior Champion Bull of the Show, were destined for new homes in Northern Ireland and Scotland at an average price of €3,018 - which topped the overall sale average by 9pc.

Among them was the second-highest priced bull of the day, Fearna Jackpot, which was purchased for €4,300 by Norman Innes of Innes Farms at Forres, Morayshire, Scotland, a noted purchaser of top-quality Simmentals.

The 15-month-old bull, much admired by breeders on the day and topping his class in the show ring, was bred by Gerard Neenan, Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo and attracted plenty of interest from the large ringside before Cork auctioneer Denis Barrett cracked the hammer off the rostrum at €4,300.

Olivia and Bernard Flanagan, Williamstown, Co Galway with their Reserve Champion Heifer, Farm Jenny.

The Fearna Herd is a consistent 'home' to breeding show champions and price-leaders to which the young bull 'Jackpot' added his own contribution as the current holder of the National Bull Calf Championship.

He was bred out of Fearna Regal, which Mr Neenan says "is one of the most prolific cows in the herd, consistently breeding super offspring" which have gone on to collect numerous championships and national awards.

Basket of stars

"Now her grandchildren are making their mark with Coose Gambler in AI in the UK and Tiseran Her Majesty, the 2018 Tullamore Reserve Overall Simmental Champion," says Mr Neenan. With a basket of stars to his credit, 'Jackpot' was bred by the sire, Dermotstown Delboy with Kilbride Farm genes in his pedigree. Destined for a new home at Ballyclare, Co Antrim at €4,100 is Kilkitt Jager Bomb, bred and exhibited by Sean Brady, Formil, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.