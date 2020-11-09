Top price of €7,500 paid for bull at Charolais sale in Tullamore

Fieldview Pat, bred by David Erskine, Crosses, Monaghan and sold for the top price of €7,500 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Premier Bull Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

The 'hybrid' sales format delivered year-to-date superb results for breeders with cracking prices paid for bulls at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Premier Bull Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

The organising of the on-line sale for bidding by buyers, with the opportunity for limited pre sale viewing of the entry, was a challenge for the society, which all concerned accepted they brought off in great style with resounding success at the week-end.

The clearance of 75pc at an average of €3,720, with a top price of €7,500 comprised of one of the best overall results in a number of years, with the year on year average up by almost €700, while complying with the restrictions which the Covid-19 regulations have imposed on livestock sales.

Auctioneer, Tom Cox took to the rostrum facing an empty ringside, while the prospective buyers watched the sale and made their bids from outside of the premises, many of them seated in their cars, jeeps and lorries in the mart yard.

After three hours nearly sixty lots had been put through the salesring, before the relaying internet cameras without a glitch and the comment on everyone's lips was "great sale" easing the nerves of the background in which it was organised, which were the most challenging for years for the society.

It was a superb opener for the first autumn sale for the society.

Dismounting the rostrum, Auctioneer Tom Cox - who also runs his own extensive suckler herd - had doubt that the 'hybrid' formula is the way forward.

"Prospective purchasers must be able to see the animals live in advance for on-line sales to work" he said.

"Who would buy a pedigree animal without seeing them - that is not going to happen" he adding stressing that some form of presale viewing of the animals must be a prerequisite for on-line pedigree sales.

Nevan McKiernan, Secretary, Irish Charolais Cattle Society, described it as a very challenging year for breeders due to the compliance with Covid-19 restrictions on sales.

"Everyone is very pleased - great demand and good prices" was his summary of the day.

Leading the sale with the fall of the hammer at €7,500 after a very brisk round of bidding was David Erskine's Fieldview Pat, a fourteen month old bull from the herd at Crosses, Monaghan.

Laden with a top rating of five stars, across all rankings in his pedigree, carcase weight at over 47kg and a calving difficulty at 4.4pc in beef cows, which is 20pc under the breed average, there was huge interest in this smashing bull, which was acquired by a Roscommon breeder.

He was bred by the sire, Chic and out of the home bred dam, Fieldview Natural with both Ashleigh and Doonally genes in her pedigree.

Second highest was €7,000 for Dalehill Pavlov, a September 2019 born bull from the herd of Basil and Victoria Kells, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan which moves to a new home in Northern Ireland.

Bred by the sire, Fiston, he is out of the dam, Lowfield Girl, he has a replacement euro value of €93 and calving difficulty of 4.8pc on beef cows, which is well below the average for the breed, while his four star carcase weight at 36kg is above the average for the breed.

Overall, six bulls changed hands at €6,000 or higher, while a further ten found new homes at prices between €4,000 and €5,000 with four bulls from the sale being purchased for export.

Highest herd average was recorded by Co Offaly breeder, John Fleury, Killyon, Birr who sold two bulls for a total of €12,200. Drumcullen Podge, with five starts on both indexes sold for €6,200 and Drumcullen President found a new home at €6,000.

The former was bred by the sire, Whitecliff James and the latter by Tonroe Eminem, with Podge a double five star on his index and President four and five stars.

In third place at €6,600 was Louis McGonagle's Inish Pogba from Culdaff, Lifford, Co Donegal. The April 2019 born bull by Cloverfield Excelent and out of the dam, Tawny Gracias has a five star Terminal and three star Replacement index.

Another Co Donegal bred bull, Ballynabreen Pogba, was the third into the ring and first to breach €6,000 set the sale off to a very strong trend from the start. From the herd of John G McDermott, Gleneely, Inishowen, the March 2019 born was bred by Hatenon and the dam, Castlewood Ivy.

Landleague Phoenix, bred by Francis Ryan, Fahy, Roscahill, Co Galway, a March 2019, five star Terminal Index bull, sold for €6,300. He was bred by the sire, Inverlochy Ferdie.

Overall there was general consensus that the 'hybrid' format is the way forward for the society sales under the continuing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and similar format will be followed for the Premier Heifer Sale at Tullamore on Saturday November 14.

