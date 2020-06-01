Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Top farmers share their beef breeding tips


Some of the Aubrac herd on the farm at Kilcullen, Co Kildare Expand
Mireille McCall with the oldest Aubrac bull in the country, fourteen year old, Nolorgues Unicorn, one of the stock bulls on the farm at Kilcullen. Expand
Some of the Ardlea Elite Limousin on the farm near Mountrath. Expand
Ryan Griffith with Cashelard Ryan after winning his class at the Salers Show and Sale in 2018 Expand
Kevin Bohan Expand

Close

Some of the Aubrac herd on the farm at Kilcullen, Co Kildare

Some of the Aubrac herd on the farm at Kilcullen, Co Kildare

Mireille McCall with the oldest Aubrac bull in the country, fourteen year old, Nolorgues Unicorn, one of the stock bulls on the farm at Kilcullen.

Mireille McCall with the oldest Aubrac bull in the country, fourteen year old, Nolorgues Unicorn, one of the stock bulls on the farm at Kilcullen.

Some of the Ardlea Elite Limousin on the farm near Mountrath.

Some of the Ardlea Elite Limousin on the farm near Mountrath.

Ryan Griffith with Cashelard Ryan after winning his class at the Salers Show and Sale in 2018

Ryan Griffith with Cashelard Ryan after winning his class at the Salers Show and Sale in 2018

Kevin Bohan

Kevin Bohan

/

Some of the Aubrac herd on the farm at Kilcullen, Co Kildare

Martin Ryan

Pioneering couple's top tips for Aubrac breeding

Determine a set of criteria you want for your herd and stick to it, say the McCalls

Almost a quarter of a century since they became the first people to import the Aubrac breed into this country, Mireille and Kim McCall are more convinced than ever that they made the right decision.

They run a sizeable herd of the breed on their farm near Kilcullen, Co Kildare.