Top farmers share their beef breeding tips

Determine a set of criteria you want for your herd and stick to it, say the McCalls

Almost a quarter of a century since they became the first people to import the Aubrac breed into this country, Mireille and Kim McCall are more convinced than ever that they made the right decision.

They run a sizeable herd of the breed on their farm near Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

"There were a lot of breeds to choose from at that time," says Mireille. "We had been keeping some Continentals but we found them very big animals for our farm and we were actively looking for an animal that would be easier to maintain, with the idea of having more of them on the same acreage.

"We were really looking for something that was that bit different from the rest when we saw the Aubrac in a breed catalogue. When we had a look at them, we really liked what we saw and felt that they were really what we wanted."

Of their breeding policy she says: "One basic principle is to determine a set of criteria you want your herd to fit into and stick to it. Our main ones are temperament, good udder and milk-ability, calving ability and fertility, feed and foraging efficiency, good legs and feet and longevity.

"Longevity is important because it allows you to really see how well the traits are set in the bloodlines. This leads to consistency in the breeding. A precocious animal could be a 'flash in the pan'."

The McCalls' ambition is to work towards raising the standard of the whole herd rather than putting a few animals on a pedestal and letting the rest trail behind.

"We like a homogenous herd. We blanket-use carefully chosen stock bulls rather than use AI from different bulls. That way, it is easier to see the true potential of each cow," says Mireille.

"We record a maximum of information within the herd, but we do not work solely on figures."

When buying a bull they prefer buying directly from a herd where they can see the environment the bull grew up in, and see all animals related to him.

Again, longevity is an important criterion, because they are adamant of the need for good foundations.

The herd is closed as much as possible, to minimise the health risks.

Mireille's pointers

■ Don't be afraid to cull.

■ Don't sell your problems to another breeder.

■ Don't try to convince a buyer in to buying an animal that might not suit him just to secure a sale.

■ On your breeding decisions, don't be afraid to follow your own advice. You know your herd better than anyone else and what might work for somebody else might not work for you.

■ Don't lose sight of the traits that attracted you to the breed in the first place.

Selecting the right bull is key focus for elite Limousin herd

"It is especially important to listen to what our customers want and produce the cattle that meet their requirements," says Kevin Bohan, manager of Ireland's largest pedigree herd.

The Ardlea Elite herd at Beechill Farm, Mountrath, Co Laois is home to some of the best - and most expensive - Limousins in this country.

Established by Dan Tynan, the herd consists of 110 pedigree cows plus 180 commercial cows and their followers; 50 embryo calves from selected females are also born on farm every year, and 250 bulls are fattened for slaughter.

The herd has bred some of the most influential bulls in the country, including Telfers Munster, Aultside Hulk, Craigatoke Jack, Elite Forever Brill, Elite Ice Cream, Emerson and Ferry.

Among the most successful cows bred on the farm has been Ardlea Tammy, winner of the Junior Female Champion at the European Show in 2005.

She was also Female Champion and Reserve Overall Limousin Champion at Tullamore the same year, before being sold the following year to the Ironstone Herd in England for €40,000.

When it comes to breeding, a lot of emphasis is placed on selecting the right bull, says Kevin (pictured).

"This decision is made with calving ease, gestation length and with an eye on the star ratings; quality, however, is never overlooked," he says.

The aim of the herd is to calve all heifers, both pedigree and commercial, at two-and-a-half years old.

A strict vaccination programme is in place.

Calves are vaccinated for Blackleg, with all breeding females and stock bulls being BVD and Lepto vaccinated.

All females are scanned pre-breeding. Heifers are AI'd at 20 months (weighing 500kg) after which they run with one of the herd stock bulls.

Cows are AI'd over the winter when they are indoors for autumn calving. The spring-calving herd run with bulls - at the moment the bulls in use are Telfers Munster, Indigo and Indus.

All breeding females are scanned post-breeding to ensure they are in-calf.

Cattle at Ardlea/Elite are grass-fed; cattle are grazed in manageable groups, with paddocks rotated per group.

"Calves have access to concentrate for the first time pre-weaning (2kg per day)," Kevin says. "All females and breeding bulls receive Allsure minerals and vitamins boluses twice a year. In our locality we supplement extra copper."

Kevin is convinced of the merits of the Limousin breed.

"The cows are excellent for suckling," he says. "It is very hard to get a breed that will produce a good calf and rear it, and the Limousin is a bull that can be used on a number of breeds to produce a very saleable animal."

‘To me a cow is a vessel to carry, calve and rear a heavy, muscled calf ’

One of the distinctive characteristics of Salers is the large pelvis of the female, which enables her to deliver a heavy, muscled calf without difficulty.

This was the big attraction for Ryan Griffith, who breeds prize-winners on his farm at Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

"One of the main reasons I have Salers, which a lot of the time are overlooked, is their large pelvis which is the largest of any breed," says the Irish Saler Breed Society council member.

"This is what makes Salers stand out from the rest - their ease of calving the heavy, muscled calf with little or no problems, therefore the cow goes back in-calf quicker."

Ryan is very clear in his thinking when he purchases an animal for breeding.

"It goes without saying that I look for style, length and quality," he says.

"To me a cow is a vessel to carry, calve and rear a heavily muscled calf.

"It is very important to look at the dam before I buy. It is a great indicator of what the heifer you're buying will turn into.

"I will pick a few animals out that I like, then I will look at the dams - the dams are just as important as the sire, some would say more important. I only buy the animal if I like the mother.

"I do off-farm work cattle-scanning and AI, and I have seen some super calves on my travels - but too often these calves are half starved as the cow hasn't near enough milk.

Most milk

"This will not happen with a Saler dam as they have the most milk of all beef breeds."

Ryan plays down Salers' reputation for being difficult to handle, although it is a trait he looks out for.

"When the Salers first came to Ireland they got a bad name of being wild, but not any more - but like with any breed there is always an odd one," he says.

"Just keep it in mind when inspecting animals. This trait is very important to me because nothing is worth having an animal that's hard to handle. Also, a quiet animal is always easier sold."

Although the Saler population in Ireland is still small, they have been increasing over recent years - they are ideally suited to tougher conditions in areas of higher altitude.