Top Cats crowned with National Hall of Fame awards

Eddie Brennan, Tim Wilson and James Murphy were each presented with National Hall of Fame Awards at a glittering function at the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone on Sunday night.

They were among 25 people honoured in the Bovine, Ovine and Equine awards at the 17th National Hall of Fame Awards ceremony where the guest of honour was Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, TD, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, who presented the awards.

Michael Flanagan, CEO of the National Hall of Fame Awards, described it as a very special occasion for the recipients of the awards.

"The reason you are here tonight is because you have been acclaimed by your fellow breeders and respective breed societies, as the person who, over the years, has given your time, expertise and outstanding service for the betterment of your breed. We congratulate and compliment you for your dedication and commitment," he said.

Thirteen counties were represented among the recipients of the awards with Kilkenny having the largest representation and the only county to have a recipient in each of the three categories.

Eddie Brennan, Coon East, Coon, Co Kilkenny, was nominated by the Salers Cattle Society. He has been a member of the Salers Cattle Society Council for the past ten years and is currently chairman of the society.

He founded the 'Woodview Salers' herd in 2004 when he purchased a stock bull and nine heifers from the Ballymackeogh Salers herd to start his own.