Top Angus sire was ‘something special from the very beginning’

The last-born calf of a 16-year-old Cavan cow, Cornamuckla Lord Hardy has become the leading AI sire for crossbreeding on dairy herds recalls his breeder Albert Magee

Prodigy: Cornamuckla Lord Hardy K222 (KYA) has topped the ICBF ratings for the last five years with annual registrations of up to 16,014 as a beef AI sire on dairy herds Expand

Martin Ryan

A 16-year-old pedigree cow has made history, with her last-born calf becoming the most popular sire for crossbreeding on dairy herds.

“There was never a calf in my herd like him — there was something special about him,” says Albert Magee of Cornamuckla Lord Hardy K222 (KYA), the pedigree Angus bull which is the most widely used Irish-bred beef AI sire by dairy farmers.

ICBF registration records have confirmed that Lord Hardy continues at the tops the list of Irish-bred beef sires used for cross-breeding by the country’s dairy farmers.