Top Angus sire was ‘something special from the very beginning’

A 16-year-old pedigree cow has made history, with her last-born calf becoming the most popular sire for crossbreeding on dairy herds.

“There was never a calf in my herd like him — there was something special about him,” says Albert Magee of Cornamuckla Lord Hardy K222 (KYA), the pedigree Angus bull which is the most widely used Irish-bred beef AI sire by dairy farmers.

ICBF registration records have confirmed that Lord Hardy continues at the tops the list of Irish-bred beef sires used for cross-breeding by the country’s dairy farmers.

He has topped the ratings for the last five years with annual registrations of up to 16,014, earning a place in history for the Co Cavan-bred bull.

Lord Hardy was born into Alber’s small pedigree Angus herd at Drumcrow, Ballinagh on February 19, 2010.

His mother, Drumcrow Lady Hilda, was 16 at the time and Lord Hardy was her final offspring after a prolific career.

“She was a very lucky cow and gave birth to a calf every year and had one set of twins,” recalls Albert.

He bought Lady Hilda from neighbour Frank McKiernan, a noted breeder of Angus prize-winners and price-toppers over many decades with his Drumcrow herd.

“I bought her as a heifer from Frank at a sale in Carrick-on-Shannon at 15 months old because I liked her when I saw her,” says Albert.

“I had a small pedigree Angus herd at the time. I only kept five or six cows, but she turned out to be a very lucky one for me and bred good calves.

“There was never a calf like this calf (Lord Hardy). I don’t know what it was about him, but from

the first minute that I saw him I knew that he was different. He stood out as something special from the very beginning.

“I even brought Frank up to the field to look at him because I knew that he stood out.”

Lord Hardy’s sire Cartronroe Ernie came highly recommended.

“I had heard Frank talking about the bull,” says Albert. “He got great cattle out of him and I got a couple of straws and it was a lucky one.

“Rose Goulding (NCBC) rang me when he was 10-11 months old and she knew as much about him as I did, but she was interested in buying him once she saw him.

“I sold her the bull at €2,000, although I told her that he could be worth up to €5,000, but he did well and made a name for the herd.”

Albert got out of pedigree breeding a few years ago to concentrate on his mobile engineering and welding business, but he is contemplating getting back into “a few pedigree again as a hobby because I have an interest in them”.

Frank’s son Shane, who has his own pedigree Angus herd, describes Lord Hardy as a bull with “sound breeding on both sides that gave him a good chance of being a good bull because both his mother and his father were off really good stock”.

“He was not a massive bull or anything like that. He just ticked away nice and quietly and did what it says on the tin. He just ticked a lot of boxes. He may not have been brilliant on all of them, but he ticked a lot of them.”

Of the dam Shane says: “Any cow breeding at 16 years is not a bad start. A lot of the modern cows only breed for five or six calvings and for one reason or another they die off.

“I have a bull after him (Lord Hardy) here and calves off him are 960kg at just over two years. He

is breeding great offspring and that is why he is so popular.”