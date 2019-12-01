Tipperary heifer is worth her weight in gold

And many of her admirers from the show scene turned up at GVM Mart in the hope of taking her home from the Irish Charolais elite heifer show and sale.

The overall senior female calf champion from August's National Charolais Show in Tullamore set a record which will be difficult to equal, picking up 13 red rosettes from the various agricultural shows over the summer.

September 2018-born Osanna has picked up a slew of awards and is close to 'worth her weight in gold', selling for €11,000.

Before she got into the salesring, she continued to score success, first as clear winner of her class, before becoming a decisive winner of the Junior Heifer Championship.

Then it was over to auctioneer Tom Cox to keep track of the liveliest round of bidding of the day before he brought down his hammer at €11,000 as Osanna was eventually sold to Harry Heron from Northern Ireland, who had followed her since observing her at the National Show in August.

Junior Champion, Goldstar Osanna, sold for €11,000, at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale of heifers at GVM Mart, Tullamore with Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, exhibitor, Tracey Gunn, Noel McGoldrick, President, ICCS, and Veronica Moody

Osanna was bred and exhibited by Martin Ryan at Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles.

She displayed tremendous class and power along with a terminal index value of €155 and a calving figure of just 6.7pc, which made her an attraction for many breeders.

She is daughter of the well-bred show heifer Goldstar Jamaique, and sired by Goldstar Hugo, coming to the market with a prolific pedigree.

Three heifers from the herd sold for a total of €17,600: the price leader of the day, supported by Goldstar Orla, sold for €3,600 and Goldstar Nancy sold for €3,000.

Kate Daly, with the Reserve Junior Champion, Colomane Opal, exhibited by John Ward, Dromourneen, Bantry, Co Cork and sold for €6,200. to a Co Tipperary breeder.

Second highest price was paid for the reserve junior champion heifer, Colomane Opal, sold for €6,200 to a Tipperary breeder.

The September 2018-born heifer was bred and exhibited by John Ward, of Dromourneen, Bantry, Co Cork.

A daughter of Goldstar Echo and the Meillard Rj-bred cow Deeleview Eve, this heifer carries a five-star replacement index of €93, a terminal index of €142 and a calving figure of just 5.9pc.

Third highest price was €5,200 for Dalehill Nadine, bred and exhibited by Basil and Victoria Kells, of Bohora, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Hitting the €4,500 mark was Grangewood Nora, exhibited by Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe from Knocklong, Co Limerick. A third prize winner from the pre-sale show, this two-year-old daughter of Crossmolina Jupiter and a Enfield Picasso- bred dam sold in calf to Whitecliffe James.

Not far behind her at €4,000 was the reserve senior champion, Limekiln Nollaig exhibited by Richard Hackett from Co Clare.

There was an overall clearance of 68pc, with an average of €3,150.

Heifers born between January 9, 2017 and September 29, 2017

1, 2 & 3 Michael J Quin, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

4. Eamonn O'Connor, Breaghwy, Ballinfull, Co Sligo

Heifers born between October 3, 2017 and December 25, 2017

1. Basil and Victoria Kells, Bohora, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

2. Richard Hackett, Coolistigue, Clonlara, Co Clare

3. Jerry & Kay O'Keeffe, Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick

4. Gerard Beirne, Caldra, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Heifers born between January 6, 2018 and February 20, 2018

1. Eoin McGovern, Kilmore, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim

2. David Abbott, Woodview House, Drumcrow, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

3. David Erskine, Crosses, Co Monaghan

4. Michael Kiernan, Augharan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Heifers born between March 4, 2018 and June 14, 2018

1. Eoin McGovern

2 & 4. Tony O'Donnell, Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon

3. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Heifers born between June 18, 2018 and September 14, 2018

1. Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary

2. Michael Kiernan

3. Matt Ryan

4. Jerry & Kay O'Keeffe

Heifers born between September 19, 2018 and November 6, 2018

1. John Ward, Dromourneen, Bantry, Co Cork

2. Ronan Carey, Sion Hill, Killucan, Co Westmeath

3. Ian Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy, Lifford, Co Donegal

4. Sal Boyd, Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Indo Farming