Tipp top victory for Beryl Paddy at Angus show

Nineteen-month-old, Beryl Paddy, proved to be a double topper for his Co Tipperary breeder at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Premier Bull Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Kilmallock on Saturday.

Nineteen-month-old, Beryl Paddy, proved to be a double topper for his Co Tipperary breeder at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Premier Bull Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Kilmallock on Saturday.

When Cork auctioneer Denis Cronin cracked his hammer off the rostrum at €4,200, the bull became the sale price-topper of the day adding to his earlier success in the show ring where he had been awarded the Reserve Championship of the show.

Bred and exhibited by Gerard Hogan, Comea, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, he is a five-star Terminal and three-star Replacement Index bull from the herd dam, Beryl Missy, and by the sire, Rosemead Karona, with a calving difficulty of 2.2pc.

The Beryl herd is not new to success in Angus breeding as the former home of the well-known seven-year-old AI bull, Beryl Jamie, standing at Dovea AI Centre, Thurles, the gene line of which has become widely recognised for quality progeny within the breed.

Martin Hehir, Killernan, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare receiving the Supreme Champion of the Show trophy for Killernan Pete, with James Boyce, handler, Pat Noonan, Chairman, Munster Branch Irish Angus, and Aidan Moloney, Chief Steward.

A second bull from the herd, Beryl Richard 2, out of Beryl J Bell, a full sister to Beryl Jamie, and by the sire, Hf Rebel, was a class prizewinner in the showring, but failed to reach his reserve in the salesring.

Show judge Joe Moran from Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny, had a fine lineout of bulls from which to select the overall Championship of the Show. He had his judgement vindicated by the customers in the salesring when his champion and reserve champion recorded the two highest prices of the day by a considerable lead.

He tapped forward the Co Clare-bred Killernan Pete for the Overall Championship of the Show, with the bull having already caught his eye for the red rosette in the third class.

The December 2017-born, three-star bull was bred and exhibited by Martin Hehir, Killernan, Miltown Malbay, from the herd dam, Kilernan Mary Missie, and the sire, Goulding Jumbo King, and sold for the second highest price of the day at €3,800.