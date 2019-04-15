Farm Ireland
Tipp top victory for Beryl Paddy at Angus show

Bull takes Reserve Championship back to a new home after topping prices at Kilmallock Mart, reports Martin Ryan

Beryl Paddy, Reserve Champion and price topper at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Bull Show and Sale at Kilmallock on Saturday which sold for €4,200, with Gerard Hogan, Comea, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, exhibitor, Joe Moran, judge and Pat Noonan, Chairman, Munster Branch Irish Angus.
Martin Hehir, Killernan, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare receiving the Supreme Champion of the Show trophy for Killernan Pete, with James Boyce, handler, Pat Noonan, Chairman, Munster Branch Irish Angus, and Aidan Moloney, Chief Steward.
Joe Moran, judge, with the line out of bulls for the championship at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Show and Sale at Kilmallock on Saturday.

Martin Ryan

Nineteen-month-old, Beryl Paddy, proved to be a double topper for his Co Tipperary breeder at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Premier Bull Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Kilmallock on Saturday.

When Cork auctioneer Denis Cronin cracked his hammer off the rostrum at €4,200, the bull became the sale price-topper of the day adding to his earlier success in the show ring where he had been awarded the Reserve Championship of the show.

Bred and exhibited by Gerard Hogan, Comea, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, he is a five-star Terminal and three-star Replacement Index bull from the herd dam, Beryl Missy, and by the sire, Rosemead Karona, with a calving difficulty of 2.2pc.

The Beryl herd is not new to success in Angus breeding as the former home of the well-known seven-year-old AI bull, Beryl Jamie, standing at Dovea AI Centre, Thurles, the gene line of which has become widely recognised for quality progeny within the breed.

A second bull from the herd, Beryl Richard 2, out of Beryl J Bell, a full sister to Beryl Jamie, and by the sire, Hf Rebel, was a class prizewinner in the showring, but failed to reach his reserve in the salesring.

Show judge Joe Moran from Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny, had a fine lineout of bulls from which to select the overall Championship of the Show. He had his judgement vindicated by the customers in the salesring when his champion and reserve champion recorded the two highest prices of the day by a considerable lead.

He tapped forward the Co Clare-bred Killernan Pete for the Overall Championship of the Show, with the bull having already caught his eye for the red rosette in the third class.

The December 2017-born, three-star bull was bred and exhibited by Martin Hehir, Killernan, Miltown Malbay, from the herd dam, Kilernan Mary Missie, and the sire, Goulding Jumbo King, and sold for the second highest price of the day at €3,800.

It is the second consecutive year for the Kilternan Herd to show the overall champion of the show, having taken the award in 2018 with Kilernan Noah.

Situated in the heart of the Golden Vein dairyland in north Munster, the Kilmallock sale lends itself to the dairymen for the purchase of bulls for cross-breeding and many of the bulls purchased were destined for dairy farms.

"A good average trade" was the summary of auctioneer Denis Barrett who moved through the 46 lots on offer with his usual precision, finding new owners for 27 of them within two hours.

The clearance of 79pc was up from 48pc at the same sale in 2018 while the average price of €2,520 was almost identical to each of the past two years.

There was considerable variation in the quality of the bulls evident across each of the classes which was reflected in the salesring.

Thomas Finnucane, Cloonafineela, Kilflynn, Co Kerry sold three bulls from his Keel herd for a total of €7,550, of which the September 2017-born Keel Padarn was the herd price-leader at €2,800.

Two bulls shared the third-highest price of €3,100, with Inchisine Prestige from the herd of Denis O'Riordan, Inchisine, Toames, Macroom, Co Cork and Mercury Paul from John Murphy's herd at Woodlands, Glen South, Banteer, Mallow, Co Cork finding new homes at the price, while the Mercury herd also sold Perfect Joy for €3,000.

Also moving to a new home at €3,000 by the end of the sale was Gurtavoher Richardo from John G Barlow's herd at Gurtavoher West, Aherlow, Co Tipperary who also sold Gortavoher Podge at €2,800.

