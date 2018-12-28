Third-oldest bull proves to be Prince of pageantry — and prices

Lavally Prince, the third-oldest bull listed, scored on the double for his Co Roscommon breeder when he was judged Champion of the Show and sold for the leading price for a bull at the Irish Angus Society Elite Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon recently.

The 21-month-old, exhibited by John and Mary Mullooly from Lavally, Strokestown sold for €5,400 to the South Eastern Cattle Breeding Society at Dovea, Thurles to top the sale of bulls.

He was Reserve Intermediate Champion at Strokestown and champion Angus at the Elphin Show earlier this year.

The four star on both the terminal and replacement indices, he was bred by the sire Liss Brendan M and dam Lavally Honey, a full sister of Lavally Angie.

Lovell from Bandon chose Patrick Mulligan’s Ballydacker Norman, a September 2017-born bull, from the herd at Hollygrove, Ballygar, Co Galway for Reserve Champion. Bred by the sire Mogeely Joe and dam Ballydacker Kira, he has four and three stars for terminal and replacement with a replacement value of €91 and sold for €3,500.

The trade for bulls was tough, with a scarcity of buyers for the large entry on offer, resulting in the clearance rate failing to match last year, while 31 bulls sold for an average of €2,608, it was back from the €3,000 average recorded at last year’s sale.

Ballydaker Norman, the Reserve Champion Bull

Mr Lovell showed his experience as a judge, completing the seven classes for bulls and heifers, plus championship in each category in less than two-and-a-half hours, thus ensuring that the sale got under way on time, which was quite an achievement.

“A great show of animals,” was his summary on completion of the task.