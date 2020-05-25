Farming

'There is no going back to the way sales were conducted in the past'

Auctioneer, Tom Cox conducting the Charolais Society sale at Tullamore on Saturday. Expand

Auctioneer, Tom Cox conducting the Charolais Society sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

Martin Ryan

PEDIGREE livestock sales are in the midst of the most revolutionary change in format for almost three-quarters of a century as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the shut down of the conventional mart system in March.

"There is no going back to the way breeders sold their pedigree animals in the past," says well-known livestock salesman Denis Barrett, who has been online selling since 2013.

The Cork-based auctioneer (pictured) says the livestock marts future may be in hybrid sales, combining ringside with online.