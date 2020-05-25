'There is no going back to the way sales were conducted in the past'

PEDIGREE livestock sales are in the midst of the most revolutionary change in format for almost three-quarters of a century as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the shut down of the conventional mart system in March.

"There is no going back to the way breeders sold their pedigree animals in the past," says well-known livestock salesman Denis Barrett, who has been online selling since 2013.

The Cork-based auctioneer (pictured) says the livestock marts future may be in hybrid sales, combining ringside with online.

"I have a number of high-profile pedigree sales booked for online this autumn, whether the marts are open or not, because there are an increasing number of breeders who do not want large numbers of people coming to their farmyards and they do not want to be going to a mart for health reasons," he says.

He says "breeders will embrace the change and get the full value of their animals" without the additional costs of going to the traditional sales.

"We have international buyers at nearly every one of our online sales and we have the high-end animals making their prices," he adds.

"Any of our online sales this year have been on parity with the live auctions on averages."

He stresses that the success of online auctions will depend on images of animals used, both video and photographic, being true to the animal being offered.

"We are having images closely vetted by three livestock inspectors, before they go online. Several (images) have been rejected and the vendors asked to send a replacement or the animal would not be accepted for the sale," Mr Barrett explains.

"The animals being offered are from consistent breeders who come to the marketplace year after year. They have nothing to hide and I am not going to put my reputation on the line either. The animals should be well, but honestly, presented.

"Breeders who were buying on 'stars' a few years ago are now looking at the conformation of the animal and relying less on the figures.

"In the USA everything is online. I don't think we are at that level as yet, but I genuinely think it is coming and that there is no going back to the way sales were conducted in the past."