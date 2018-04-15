The top bull at the Hereford Society Show and Sale is on his way to Donegal after selling for €5,000
Three generations of Hereford breeding on a County Offaly farm continues to reap rewards for the Cill Cormaic Pedigree Herd as the aptly named 'Prince' delivered again.
In the cold, wintry conditions that prevailed for the Irish Hereford Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore, David Larkin nodded approval to auctioneer, Hugh Mulvihill to accept a €5,000 bid for his prize-winning 17-month-old bull.
The price topper made it two-in-a-row for David Larkin, repeating his similar success in 2017.
It is 90 years since the Hereford breed was introduced to the farm at The Hermitage, Kilcormac and the quality of the stock being bred has continued to ensure strong customer demand for breeding stock.
Hereford breeder, Wade McCrabbe, Raphoe, Lifford, who was also exhibitor of a prizewinning bull at the show, was determined to take the Prince home to Co Donegal.
The bull was sired by Black Water Lad and is of the herd dam, Cill Cormaic Lavinia. He was the Reserve Senior Calf Champion at the 2017 Hereford National Calf Show.
A second bull from the herd, Cill Cormaic Ocean, bred by the sire Cill Cormaic Lincoln was bought by an Offaly breeder at €3,500. October 2016-born, Airhill Oconaill was awarded the Champion sash by Gerald Blandford, show judge and owner of the Bosa Hereford Herd in Britain.
The bull was purchased for €4,250 - the second highest price of the day - in a post sales deal with a Co Laois herdowner, having failed to reach his reserve under the hammer.