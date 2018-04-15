The top bull at the Hereford Society Show and Sale is on his way to Donegal after selling for €5,000

Three generations of Hereford breeding on a County Offaly farm continues to reap rewards for the Cill Cormaic Pedigree Herd as the aptly named 'Prince' delivered again.

