The top bull at the Hereford Society Show and Sale is on his way to Donegal after selling for €5,000

 

David Larkin, The Hermitage, Kilcormac, Birr, Co Offaly with Cill Cormaic Prince 2 sold for the top price of €5,000 at the Hereford Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore.
Martin Ryan

Three generations of Hereford breeding on a County Offaly farm continues to reap rewards for the Cill Cormaic Pedigree Herd as the aptly named 'Prince' delivered again.

In the cold, wintry conditions that prevailed for the Irish Hereford Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore, David Larkin nodded approval to auctioneer, Hugh Mulvihill to accept a €5,000 bid for his prize-winning 17-month-old bull.

The price topper made it two-in-a-row for David Larkin, repeating his similar success in 2017.

It is 90 years since the Hereford breed was introduced to the farm at The Hermitage, Kilcormac and the quality of the stock being bred has continued to ensure strong customer demand for breeding stock.

James J Farrell, Trillick-A-Temple, Longford, Co Longford receiving the trophy for Champion of Show at the Hereford Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore for Airhill Oconaill from Mrs Rosemarie Blandford, with Ciaran Farrell, Gerald Blandford, judge, and Pat McCarthy, President, Irish Hereford Cattle Society.
Hereford breeder, Wade McCrabbe, Raphoe, Lifford, who was also exhibitor of a prizewinning bull at the show, was determined to take the Prince home to Co Donegal.

The bull was sired by Black Water Lad and is of the herd dam, Cill Cormaic Lavinia. He was the Reserve Senior Calf Champion at the 2017 Hereford National Calf Show.

Catherine Smyth, Ardmulchan, Navan, leading Ardmulchan Napoleon, a third prizewnner, at the Hereford Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore.
A second bull from the herd, Cill Cormaic Ocean, bred by the sire Cill Cormaic Lincoln was bought by an Offaly breeder at €3,500. October 2016-born, Airhill Oconaill was awarded the Champion sash by Gerald Blandford, show judge and owner of the Bosa Hereford Herd in Britain.

The bull was purchased for €4,250 - the second highest price of the day - in a post sales deal with a Co Laois herdowner, having failed to reach his reserve under the hammer.

Also Read

Exhibited by JJ Farrell, Trillick-A-Temple, Longford, the four star terminal sire was bred by John W Johnston, Tomgaddy, Ballycanew, Gorey and purchased as a month old calf by the exhibitor.

The Championship trophy was presented by Mrs Rosemarie Blandford, wife of the show judge and also present was Pat McCarthy, Bandon, president of the Irish Hereford Cattle Society.

Nigel Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan with Glaslough Sid, reserve Champion of the Show, Gerald Blandford, judge, and Pat McCarthy, President, Irish Hereford Cattle Society.
Third highest price was €3,700 paid to Frank Harrington, Ballinafad House, Strokestown for September 2016- born, FH Kingpin by the well known sire, Haven Kingpin.

He was one of the highest star rated bulls at the sale with five stars for both indices, terminal and replacement, as well as docility, carcass weight, and daughter milk.

Sean Healy, Glin, Co Limerick with his sons, Aidan and Cormac watching the judging at the Hereford Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore.
There was an ebb and flow pattern to the trade with a number of post salesring deals concluded for bulls bringing the clearance to 50pc at an average of €3,100.

The Reserve Championship of the show went to the Glaslough, Co Monaghan herd of S and N Heatrick, Annareagh, Glaslough for the August 2016-born, Glaslough Sid, bred from Glaslough Dot and by the sire, Clondrina 1110 which failed to reach his reserve in the sale.

Another descendent from Haven Kingpin that performed well in the sales ring was the second prizewinner in his class at the show, Gageboro Rumpus, owned by Niall Daly and Lisa Holloway selling at €3,550.

He has four and five stars for terminal and replacement indexes bull with Churchill Storm and Trillick Best in his breeding mix.

Padraig McGrath, Coolshannagh, Elphin received €3,500 for Kyle Harry 753 from his well established Kyle Herefords Herd in Co Roscommon bred by the well proven sire, Free Town Hotspur. He also sold Kyle King 762, an October 2016 born bull by Haven Kingpin, for €3,000.

Aidan Farrell, Williamstown, Moate received €3,000 for Mountwilliam Kevin, born September 2016 by Mawarra Sentimental.


