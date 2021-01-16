‘Suckler farmers will not make money from producing lower grading animals’

John Dolan is on a mission to show that there is a future in suckler farming for finishing on Irish farms if the quality is right.

"I hear too many farmers in this country complaining about the poor returns out of suckler farming" says the Pedigree Parthenaise breeder based near Enniscorthy.

"Yes, I do agree (on poor returns), but a lot of the complainers are not willing to do something about it,” he says. “It astonishes me the volume of O and R grade stock being produced being produced in his country – you will not make money when you are producing lower grading animals.”

"The focus has to be to produce top quality animals and then we can start demanding premium prices.”

He points out that all the top suckler herds in France are pedigree herds of different breeds and the quality of beef which they produce is consistently top notch.

Some years ago, the Roscommon native moved to Co Wexford, where he purchased a farm at Monageer, and set about the challenging task of developing a suckler herd.

Weanlings

"I was producing weanlings focused at the shipping market but was struggling to get consistent quality across all calves and weanlings,” he recalls. “I was using a mixture of Limousin and Simmental cows crossed with AI Belgium Blue and Charolais bulls.”

It was an uphill struggle and he wasn't happy that he was getting the quality to command the top prices necessary to make his beef enterprise profitable.

Fast forward to 2020, and the progeny of his 40-cow DolMon pedigree Parthenaise breeding herd are all being finished to beef, killing out with carcase weights of 400-440 kgs at 18-22 months, and kill-out of 60-66pc. Around 25pc are making E grade, and the remainder are U grade.

Some of the autumn 2020-born Parthenaise calves in John Dolan's DolMon Herd.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some of the autumn 2020-born Parthenaise calves in John Dolan's DolMon Herd.

All animals for beef are being finished on a high quality, maize-based ration, being fed ad-lib during the finishing stage. Some of the progeny are sold on to other breeders as breeding stock.

"You can buy the best stock bull that money can buy, but if you are using him on poor quality cows you are wasting your time," says John.

"The focus needs to be on having top quality, milky, well-muscled cows with good frames and size that will consistently produce top grading weanlings and replacements.

"Five years ago when I was using a selection of other continental breeds to produce weanlings focused at the shipping market, I was struggling to get consistent quality across all calves and weanlings produced when my aim was to have every animal produced at the upper end of the quality ladder.”

Crossbred stock

In 2015 he was very impressed by the quality of cows at the dispersal sale of crossbred stock from a Parthenaise herd at Carnew Mart.

"After that I went looking for a Parthenaise bull and visited a number of Pedigree breeders and again was very impressed with the quality of stock on these farms. I was looking for a bull with both high Terminal and Replacements indexes," he recalls.

He purchased a bull from a Pedigree Herd in Galway and used him for the first year on the Simmental X and Limousin X cows. Impressed by the calves, he decided to buy a few pedigree Parthenaise heifers.

DolMon Mikola, one of the stock bulls used on the herd

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp DolMon Mikola, one of the stock bulls used on the herd

He purchased a heifer and three cows with heifer calves at foot from a breeder in Co Cork who was scaling down his farming commitments due to other interests. He contacted him again a couple of months later intending to purchase a few more animals.

"Coincidently, the same year springer cows and heifer were a good trade, so I ended up selling a number of my own cows in-calf and purchasing the majority of his herd.

"The herd had a good few cows with heifer calves at foot from a bull that was purchased from France called Fanforan. These heifer calves have proved to be top quality breeding animals and now form the foundation of my herd along with the cows purchased," he says.

Forty breeding cows in the herd have now been bred from a combination of stock bulls, AI straws from Irish breeding centres and some imported from France.

Calving

"I have focused on breeding heifers that would remain in the herd for breeding going forward. As I am also working off farm, easy calving and vigorous calves are an essential part of the equation for me and the Parthenaise cows in general have a wide pelvis and generally I have little or no issues with calving.

"The majority of the cows calve on their own and while some heifers might need assistance, I do not see this as a problem as you could have this with any breed,” says John.

The bulls sold as yearlings generally ended up going for shipping or to Irish feedlots. The pedigree heifers were kept for breeding, and the commercial heifers sold as yearlings generally going to feedlots or suckler farms as replacement heifers.

"In 2019 due to poor weanling prices I decided to bring all stock to slaughter. I built an outdoor slatted tank in October 2019 and finished the 2018 autumn-born calves on it".

He has been impressed with the results from bulls finished at 18-20 month and heifers slaughtered at 24 months. The heifers had sufficient weight to be slaughtered earlier but were held on to increase the fat cover. The intention is that the heifers will be pushed a little harder to finish this year at 20 months.

The bulls killed out at 64pc to 66pc and heifers at 60-62pc, aided by the low bone density – a characteristic of the breed - and all were E and U grades with carcass weights in the 400-440 kgs range.

Grade differentials

"The only real issue is the price we are receiving for our quality stock. The differential between an E/U grade animal and an O grade is not enough in this country and does need to be addressed.”

He stresses that the current difference of about €150 per head between a finished animal in the UK compared to Ireland is also a major problem for suckler farmers. And based on the reports about the Grant Thornton report for the Beef Taskforce, he's not be too optimistic about this changing anytime soon.

However, overall John says he is “happy with the decision to the move from selling weanlings/yearlings to slaughtering all animals as I generally left the mart feeling that I had not maximized the value of my stock.

"The Parthenaise is delivering the type and quality of beef animal that I believe breeders must aim for to get a return out of finishing in suckler herds, but we have to strive to get the quality animal recognised in the pricing grid.”

Looking ahead, he is aiming to increase the breeding herd by about 25pc, sell some stock each year for breeding and target the most remunerative markets for quality beef.

