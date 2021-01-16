Farming

‘Suckler farmers will not make money from producing lower grading animals’

There’s a good living to be made from suckler beef if farmers are willing to focus on producing quality cattle, says John Dolan who has switched from weanling production to finishing pedigree Parthenaise stock

John Dolan pictured on his farm in Monageer, Co Wexford Expand

John Dolan pictured on his farm in Monageer, Co Wexford

Martin Ryan

John Dolan is on a mission to show that there is a future in suckler farming for finishing on Irish farms if the quality is right.

"I hear too many farmers in this country complaining about the poor returns out of suckler farming" says the Pedigree Parthenaise breeder based near Enniscorthy.

"Yes, I do agree (on poor returns), but a lot of the complainers are not willing to do something about it,” he says. “It astonishes me the volume of O and R grade stock being produced being produced in his country – you will not make money when you are producing lower grading animals.”

