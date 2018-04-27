Strong bidding as champion stays in the west

A €7,200 Co Galway bred champion led the trade for bulls at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

Demand at the sale included some interest from Northern Ireland breeders, but at the fall of auctioneer Richard Ryan's hammer, the champion of show, Cloughbrack Matthew, was set to remain in the west, a few miles from the farm where he was bred.

Handler Edel Neale with Rossanna Mustard, a first prizewinner exhibited by Patrick Stephens from Rosanna House, Rathoe, Tullow, Co Carlow.

Maeve O'Higgins from Loughrea received a warm round of applause after she outbid strong competition for the champion, bred and exhibited by Mattie Kelly from Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. A five-star terminal and three-star replacement index bull, with a strong five stars expected progeny performance, both within the breed and across all breeds for carcass weight, the champion also carried five stars across all breeds for conformation.

Carefully studying the entry at the Charolais Society Bull Show and Sale are Hugh Crawford from Glenarm Farm, Antrim and Basil Buchanan from Sligo, a former chairman of IFA Animal Health.

The October 2016-born bull was bred by Vosgien (s) and Doon Irene (d) in a yard that has become accustomed to a generous measure of rosettes and strong prices for the progeny. A second bull from the herd, Cloughbrack Messi, of Derryloman Impeccable (s) and Cloughbrack Starlet (d) breeding, sold for €3,300.

Enda Mullins (11) from Clohanmore, Cree, Kilrush with show first prizewinner Clohanmore Martin.