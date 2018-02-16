Sales ring bidding flurry as Cavan-bred Aberdeen Angus bull was top priced animal at Midland and Western show and sale

It was a case of boss by name, boss by nature at the Midland and Western show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend.

Proud Boss, who was born into Sean McKiernan's herd in Corlismore, Co Cavan, 14 months ago, was judged champion Aberdeen Angus at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society bull show and sale.

He also sparked off a flurry of bidding when he entered the sales ring. Auctioneer Francis McKiernan conducted the liveliest round of bidding of the afternoon before accepting €4,700 for the day's price topper. Bred and exhibited by Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan, the bull came to the sale with a pedigree of five stars under both Terminal and Replacement indexes on his certificate, and three and five respectively across all breeds.

Dillon Newton, Irish Angus Champion of Show, with Aidan Moloney, judge, John Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, breeder and exhibitor, John O'Sullivan, Vice-President, Irish Angus Breeders Society and Shane Kilrane, President, Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.

He was bred by the sire, Rawburn Boss Hogg out of the herd dam, Corlismore Lilly in a small Angus herd of about 10 dams on the Cavan farm where they are run side by side with pedigree Simmental and Hereford since the early 1970s. The herd is well known in both the show and sales rings for rosettes and leading prices, particularly for Herefords, but Proud Boss is among the best of the blacks to be produced.

Pauline Casey with Willowbeg Denis in the Hereford Class, exhibited by Mark Casey, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Roscommon.