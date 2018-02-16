Farm Ireland
Sales ring bidding flurry as Cavan-bred Aberdeen Angus bull was top priced animal at Midland and Western show and sale

 

Irish Aberdeen Angus Champion of show and sale price topper at €4,700, Corlissmore Proud Boss, exhibited by Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan, with Gerry McKiernan and Evelyn McKiernan.
Irish Aberdeen Angus Champion of show and sale price topper at €4,700, Corlissmore Proud Boss, exhibited by Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan, with Gerry McKiernan and Evelyn McKiernan.

Martin Ryan

It was a case of boss by name, boss by nature at the Midland and Western show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend.

Proud Boss, who was born into Sean McKiernan's herd in Corlismore, Co Cavan, 14 months ago, was judged champion Aberdeen Angus at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society bull show and sale.

He also sparked off a flurry of bidding when he entered the sales ring. Auctioneer Francis McKiernan conducted the liveliest round of bidding of the afternoon before accepting €4,700 for the day's price topper.

Bred and exhibited by Sean McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan, the bull came to the sale with a pedigree of five stars under both Terminal and Replacement indexes on his certificate, and three and five respectively across all breeds.

Dillon Newton, Irish Angus Champion of Show, with Aidan Moloney, judge, John Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, breeder and exhibitor, John O'Sullivan, Vice-President, Irish Angus Breeders Society and Shane Kilrane, President, Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.
Dillon Newton, Irish Angus Champion of Show, with Aidan Moloney, judge, John Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, breeder and exhibitor, John O'Sullivan, Vice-President, Irish Angus Breeders Society and Shane Kilrane, President, Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.

He was bred by the sire, Rawburn Boss Hogg out of the herd dam, Corlismore Lilly in a small Angus herd of about 10 dams on the Cavan farm where they are run side by side with pedigree Simmental and Hereford since the early 1970s.

The herd is well known in both the show and sales rings for rosettes and leading prices, particularly for Herefords, but Proud Boss is among the best of the blacks to be produced.

Pauline Casey with Willowbeg Denis in the Hereford Class, exhibited by Mark Casey, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Roscommon.
Pauline Casey with Willowbeg Denis in the Hereford Class, exhibited by Mark Casey, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Thirty-eight Angus bulls found new owners at the first sale of the year for the breed, recording a good average of €2,284 for so early in the breeding season and reflecting that there is no easing of interest in the Angus which has become so strong in recent years, with the trade remaining firm.

Show judge Aidan Moloney awarded Irish Angus Champion of the Show to Dillon Newton, a September 2016 born bull by the sire, Dillon Knight Eagle Challenge and out of the dam, Gorthaganny Loraine.

Bred and exhibited by immediate former Irish Angus president John Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon the champion sold for €3,000.

Second highest price on the day was €3,550 paid for Ernehill Nasa, a September 2016 born bull from the herd of Noel and Francis Fitzpatrick, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan. He is by the sire, Te Mania Berkley and out of Ernehill Hopeful.

Jarleth, Cian and Iarlaith Higgins from Tuam watching the judging at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Bull Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon.
Jarleth, Cian and Iarlaith Higgins from Tuam watching the judging at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Bull Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Third highest price was €3,500 for the Irish Angus Champion of the Show, Drumcrow Philadelphia, from the Cavan herd which produced the €7,000 champion price topper for the pre-Christmas Irish Angus Elite Sale.

June 2016 born, Drumcrowe Philadelphia, exhibited by Margaret McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan, was bred by the herd sire, Drumcrow Joker and out of Drumcrow Purty and has five and four stars respectively for Terminal and Replacement breed indices on his certificate.

Noel and Francis Fitzpatrick, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan with their prizewinning Angus bull, Ernehill Nasa, sold for the second highest price of €3,550 at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon.
Noel and Francis Fitzpatrick, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan with their prizewinning Angus bull, Ernehill Nasa, sold for the second highest price of €3,550 at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Irish Aberdeen Angus Reserve Champion Millbawn Apollo, exhibited by Amanda Brogan, Coolarty, Edgeworthtown, Co Longford, failed to reach his reserve, while Irish Angus Reserve Champion, April 2016 born, Towerhill Nigel, exhibited by Walter Hughes, Towerhill, Ballyglass, Claremorris, Co Mayo sold for €2,700.

Other leading prices included:

* €3,100 for Clooncarne Nagle exhibited by Thomas Mulligan, Currycamp, Dromod, Co Leitrim

* €3,000 for Drumcrow Pathfinder, exhibited by Margaret McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan

* €3,000 for Clontead Black Bionic, exhibited by Eustace Burke, Ballyguinnane, Carrigaline, Co Cork


