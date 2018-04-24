Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 24 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘Red’ shades it in Angus sales as 18-month-old bull sells to Dovea Genetics €8,000

Lisduff Red Pepper R368. Image: Dovea Genetics
Lisduff Red Pepper R368. Image: Dovea Genetics

Martin Ryan

Aberdeen Angus breeding has been practiced in the Lisduff Herd at Virginia, Co Cavan for nearly three quarters of a century where “red” has become the new shade of sale price leaders.

“They are still small in number nationally, when compared to the popular black Angus, but growing in popularity among breeders,” says herd owner Leo McEnroe, third generation Angus breeder on the farm at Maghera, Virginia.

“The advantage is they are very good milkers crossed with red genes, for example Limousin or Simmental, you will get red animals that make outstanding mothers for the suckler herd,” he adds.

Lisduff Red Pepper R368 became the price topper at last year’s production sale of bulls when the 18-month-old bull was eventually knocked down at €8,000 to Dovea Genetics.

Another red Aberdeen angus bull, Lisduff Red Pat P278, sold for the day’s next highest price at €5,500 which indicated the level of demand which the “reds” attracted.

The fifth annual production sale of bulls from the herd will be held at Thurles Mart on Wednesday, April 25 with 10 “red” Aberdeen angus bulls among the entry of 42 bulls, varying from 11 months to two-years-old, on offer from the herd.

Breeding angus on the farm goes back to the 1940s with his father, Bartle McEnroe, having made a big input to developing the bloodlines which the herd is now reaping the benefit of.

All bulls being offered are vaccinated for IBR, BVD, Lepto and Tribovax 10, and semen tested prior to the sale with star ratings to suit dairy, suckler and pedigree herds.

Also Read

“At Lisduff we strive towards keeping the ­traditional traits to the fore in the angus herd which has been working for our family for the last 70 years,” says Leo.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm

'You can see the despair on the farmers' faces at the marts' - This...
The first of John Heney's cattle were turned out to grass on April 9 after a short lived foray on March 24

Opinion: Big questions need to be asked about the drive for high cost beef...
Stock image

Irish plants to start trading with China in 'the very near future'

Analysis: Breakthrough deal has to benefit farmers to be seen as a real success

What does the Chinese beef deal mean for Ireland?
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

€100m export market for Irish beef in China 'may just be tip of iceberg'
A truck carrying cattle heads south on national route 34 in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's herd to decline by as much as 1 million head of cattle due to...


Top Stories

Last year, Ireland exported over €40m of Irish dairy to Mexico, including cheese, milk powder, and specialised nutrition products. Stock photo

Irish farmers set to milk benefits of EU trade deal with Mexico
The Irish Rare Breeds Conference takes place on May 24-26 in Mayo.

How the latest science is keeping some of Ireland's oldest and rarest...

Department 'confident' of getting derogation on three-crop rule
The cottage on 12ac is located 15km north of Castlebar and has fine views of Nephin Mountain

Video: See inside this stunning lakeside Mayo farm guided at €650,000
(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
The 'produced in Ireland' logo on the Iceland rashers, which are from Spain. Pic: Shane McAuliffe

Well-known farmer's disgust at 'produced in Ireland' rashers 'misleading...
Land on the outskirts of urban areas that is being used for farming could be subject to the Vacant Site levy if it is zoned for residential development

Advice: Planners and farmers look set for showdown on Vacant Site levy