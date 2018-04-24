‘Red’ shades it in Angus sales as 18-month-old bull sells to Dovea Genetics €8,000

Aberdeen Angus breeding has been practiced in the Lisduff Herd at Virginia, Co Cavan for nearly three quarters of a century where “red” has become the new shade of sale price leaders.

“They are still small in number nationally, when compared to the popular black Angus, but growing in popularity among breeders,” says herd owner Leo McEnroe, third generation Angus breeder on the farm at Maghera, Virginia.

“The advantage is they are very good milkers crossed with red genes, for example Limousin or Simmental, you will get red animals that make outstanding mothers for the suckler herd,” he adds. Lisduff Red Pepper R368 became the price topper at last year’s production sale of bulls when the 18-month-old bull was eventually knocked down at €8,000 to Dovea Genetics.

Another red Aberdeen angus bull, Lisduff Red Pat P278, sold for the day’s next highest price at €5,500 which indicated the level of demand which the “reds” attracted. The fifth annual production sale of bulls from the herd will be held at Thurles Mart on Wednesday, April 25 with 10 “red” Aberdeen angus bulls among the entry of 42 bulls, varying from 11 months to two-years-old, on offer from the herd.