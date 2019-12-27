Record clearance and 'electric' trade at Charolais sale of the year

Christmas crackers: Cathal O'Meara, Conor Craig and Rory Cullen, exhibitor, with his Intermediate Champion and Reserve Champion.
Padraig, Liam and Seamus Egan, Cloonglasna, Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo with Cloonglasna 11 Oscar, Junior Champion at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale at Elphin Mart sold for €9,000

Martin Ryan

As the festive lights twinkled, the 'electric' trade for pedigree bulls made the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale at Elphin Mart a memorable day for several breeders.

A record clearance of 87pc and an average price of €4,275, with a quarter of the bulls sold topping €5,000, made it the "sale of the year" for the society.

"It was clear for all to see that suckling farming is still alive and well," said society secretary Nevan McKiernan. "With all the negativity around farming and beef production in particular, it was uplifting to witness the vibrant bidding and such a tremendous atmosphere."

Two leading AI centres and several breeders from Northern Ireland were among the packed ringside as 83 bulls went under Tom Cox's hammer.

Top price went to Conor O'Neill from Athboy, Co Meath, attending his first Charolais Society sale: the South Eastern Cattle Breeding Society (Dovea AI) paid €11,500 for his 14-month-old Bud Orpheus.

The powerful son of the popular CF 52 sire was winner of his class at the earlier show. Bud Orpheus has a terminal index of €162 and a calving figure of just 6.5pc and has a five-star Terminal Index within the bred and across all breeds.

Rory Cullen from Killoe, Co Longford captured a rare double of the Champion and Reserve Champion in the intermediate section, with Glera Oran and Glera Oneshot. Success continued for Rory in the sales ring as he netted almost €20,000 for the pair.

Glera Oran was purchased by the National Cattle Breeding Centre at €10,200 and Tyrone farmer William Adams paid €9,500 for Glera Oneshot - the second and third highest prices of the day.

August 2018-born Oran, with a five-star terminal index of €149 and a calving figure of 8pc is by the sire Cavelands Fenian and an Oldstone Egbert-bred dam, while 15-month-old Oneshot is another son of the legendary CF52 and another Oldstone Egbert bred dam, with a terminal index of €164 and a calving figure of 8.4pc.

The next highest price went to Martin Ryan of Cabra, Thurles, whose 14-month old Goldstar Oscar was sold to William Kelly in Co Down for €9,200.

Show cow

The tremendously well made bull is another son of CF52 and out of show cow Goldstar Falkland. Fourteen months old, Oscar has a five-star terminal index of €178 and a well below average calving figure of 5.1pc.

The Junior championship sash went to Cloonglasnall Oscar, exhibited by Padraig Egan, of Knockanillaun, Ballina, Co Mayo. Winner of the Overall Senior Male Calf Championship from this year's National Charolais Show, Oscar sold for €9,000.

The 14-month-old is son of Balmyle Vagabond and a Cloverfield Excellent-bred dam, with a five-star terminal index of €145.

The Senior Champion was shown by Pat McClean from Newtown Cunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal: the June 2018-born Roughan Outh sold for €5,600. He has a four-star terminal index of €124 and a four-star replacement index of €79, alongside a calving figure of 8.1pc.

He was one of five bulls from Pat's herd which sold for an aggregate of €28,000.

Leading the prices at €5,600 was Roughan Ondon 2, a well-muscled son of the outstanding Roughan Gibraltar and a Roughan Galant-bred dam. This September 2018-born bull carries a five-star terminal index of €154 and a well below average calving figure of 6.2pc. He went to Padraic Hegarty from Co Longford.

Hot on his heels Roughan Owner at €5,500. This 14-month-old is a son of the herd's new stock bull Roughan London and a Roughan Echo-bred dam. He was knocked down to Matt Workman from Co Antrim.

