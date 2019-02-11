'Reasonable' demand for pedigree Angus bulls while prices remain under pressure

Pedigree Angus bulls met with reasonable demand while prices continued under pressure at the first sale of the year for the breed hosted by the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

Nine bulls sold for €2,500 or over, against an average of €2,114 for 42 bulls sold which represented a clearance in excess of 60 per cent.

The top price of the day was €4,200 which was paid for the October 2017 born, Molloy David, bred and exhibited by Brian Faughnan, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, bred from the dam, Molloy Dee and by the sire, Netherton Mr Brazilian.

The second prizewinner in his class attracted strong interest when he came into the ring and after a spirited round of bids was knocked down by auctioneer, Francis McGowan to a customer from Northern Ireland.

Overall champion of the show was awarded to Drumcrow Prosecco, exhibited by Margaret Mc Kiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan, a herd from which champions and price leaders is a reglar feature of the herd success.

However, Drumcrow Prosecco failed to reach his reserve and left the sales ring unsold.