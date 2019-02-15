Prosecco pops Champion fizz - Cavan-bred bull crowned at Angus and Hereford Show at Carrick-on-Shannon

A Northern Ireland Angus breeder outbid strong competition from ringside for the top price pedigree bull at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday where the overall trade was much improved on the previous week.

A Northern Ireland Angus breeder outbid strong competition from ringside for the top price pedigree bull at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday where the overall trade was much improved on the previous week.

It was the second of the opening pedigree sales for 2019 in the country and featured the non continental popular beef breeds, Angus and Hereford, at the excellent Showgrounds facilities close to the town.

Liam McAuley paid €4,200 to beat off the competition for 16-month-old, Molloy David, to record the top price at the Show and Sale hosted by the progressive Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.

"I came a long way and I wasn't going home without a bull today - and I wanted a good one," said a satisifed Liam McAuley shortly before he left for his home at Glenarm, Ballymena, Co Antrim with the bull on Saturday evening.

Lisa and Marc Munnelly, Ballina, Co Mayo with their dad, Brian, closely watching the judging at Carrick-on-Shannon Show and Sale on Saturday.

At the earlier show, the bull - bred and exhibited by Brian Faughnan, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim - was second in his class to the eventual overall champion of the show.

Born in October 2017, Molly David was bred by the herd dam, Molloy Dee, and the sire, Netherton Mr Brazillian, with a five star Terminal Index and two star Replacement Index, and expected progeny performance of five star for both carcass weight and conformation.

Patrick Regan, Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris, Co Mayo receiving the trophy for the Irish Angus Champion of the Show, and overall Reserve Champion of the Show, for Loughlynn Powerhouse from Padraig O'Connell, vice President, Irish Angus Cattle Society with Joe Moran, judge.

Taking the first place in the same class, before going on to get the tap forward from show judge, Joe Moran, Kilkenny for Overall Champion of the Show was Drumcrow Prosecco from the herd of Margaret McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan, who has one of the most consistently successful Angus herds in the region.

In addition the bull was awarded the Irish Aberdeen Angus Championship of the show.