Prosecco pops Champion fizz - Cavan-bred bull crowned at Angus and Hereford Show at Carrick-on-Shannon

 

Shane McKiernan, with Overall Champion of the Show, Drumcrow Prosecco exhibited by Margaret Mc Kiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan receiving the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Trophy from Shane Kilraine, President, and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Championship from Mack Crowe, President, Irish Aberdeen Angus Society with Joe Moran, judge.
Sinead Conry, with Rathnollag Harry 817 the top prizewinning Hereford bull exhibited by Michael J Conry, Rathnallog, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co Roscommon at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Martin Ryan

A Northern Ireland Angus breeder outbid strong competition from ringside for the top price pedigree bull at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday where the overall trade was much improved on the previous week.

It was the second of the opening pedigree sales for 2019 in the country and featured the non continental popular beef breeds, Angus and Hereford, at the excellent Showgrounds facilities close to the town.

Liam McAuley paid €4,200 to beat off the competition for 16-month-old, Molloy David, to record the top price at the Show and Sale hosted by the progressive Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.

"I came a long way and I wasn't going home without a bull today - and I wanted a good one," said a satisifed Liam McAuley shortly before he left for his home at Glenarm, Ballymena, Co Antrim with the bull on Saturday evening.

Lisa and Marc Munnelly, Ballina, Co Mayo with their dad, Brian, closely watching the judging at Carrick-on-Shannon Show and Sale on Saturday.
At the earlier show, the bull - bred and exhibited by Brian Faughnan, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim - was second in his class to the eventual overall champion of the show.

Born in October 2017, Molly David was bred by the herd dam, Molloy Dee, and the sire, Netherton Mr Brazillian, with a five star Terminal Index and two star Replacement Index, and expected progeny performance of five star for both carcass weight and conformation.

Patrick Regan, Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris, Co Mayo receiving the trophy for the Irish Angus Champion of the Show, and overall Reserve Champion of the Show, for Loughlynn Powerhouse from Padraig O'Connell, vice President, Irish Angus Cattle Society with Joe Moran, judge.
Taking the first place in the same class, before going on to get the tap forward from show judge, Joe Moran, Kilkenny for Overall Champion of the Show was Drumcrow Prosecco from the herd of Margaret McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan, who has one of the most consistently successful Angus herds in the region.

In addition the bull was awarded the Irish Aberdeen Angus Championship of the show.

Also Read

John Regan, Farm Hill, Loughglynn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon showing first prize winning Angus, Farmhill Patrick at Carrick-on-Shannon.
The five star Replacement Index bull, bred by the dam, Drumcrow Pom Pom and the sire, Netherton, failed to reach his reserve in the sale ring.

Reserve Champion

The Irish Angus Championship of the Show was awarded to the overall Reserve Champion of the Show, Loughlynn Powerhouse, from the herd of Patrick Regan, Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris, Co Mayo, a consistent breeder of top price achievers within the Angus breed in recent years.

The bull was bred from the dam, Loughlynn Kimberley, and by the sire, Towerhill Noel.

Born in September 2017, the bull sold for the second highest price at €3,600, finding a new home on the Kilkenny-Tipperary border, with the price reflecting the slow start to the 2019 season. The price achieved was in contast to previous sales from the herd a number of which have topped €7,000.

John McEnroe, Liss, Oldcastle, Co Meath with Liss Marol, Irish Aberdeen Angus Reserve Champion at Carrick-on-Shannon.
Irish Aberdeen Angus Reserve Championship was awarded to Liss Marol, a November 2017-born bull, exhibited by long established Angus breeder, John McEnroe, Liss, Oldcastle, Co Meath, which sold for €2,500.

Although the clearance hit around 60pc with a good turnout of the bulls entered, the prices were subdued with a quality animal necessary to reach €2,500 or over in the salesring under auctioneer, Francis McGowan.

Former Irish Angus President, Kevin Diffley summed up: "It's a tough enough sale. I'd expect that it will be all right more towards the back end of the season when the dairy men come out for bulls."

Third highest price was €3,200 paid for Ballinalee Lord Harry which had made the long journey almost the length of the country from the herd of Michael Edgeworth, at Bush Farm, Dunmore East, Co Waterford.

The five star Terminal Index and three star Replacement Index bull was bred by the dam, Ballinalee Lady Henrietta and the sire, Lisduff Dandy, and moves to a new home in Co Cavan.

Next on the price league was two bulls selling at €2,900. Dararea Pablo was one of three bulls sold by Eileen Beirne, Oakfield, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, for which she received an average of €2,283.

Dillon Preston exhibited by Irish Angus immediate past President, John Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, also sold for €2,900.

Bulls averaged €2,114 with 12 bulls exceeding the average price.

