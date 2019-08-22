Prolific Laois herd sweeps the boards at Simmental Show

Doubles all round: Lyndsey and Garreth Behan, Ballyfin, Portlaoise with their Supreme Champion and Reserve Supreme Champion
Kieran and Paul Mullarkey, Silverhill, Ballinful, Co Sligo showed the Junior Female Champion and Reserve Champion

Martin Ryan

It was another red letter day for top Simmental breeders Gareth and Lyndsey Behan at the National Livestock Show 2019 in Tullamore.

Stock from their Clonagh herd at Clonegowan, Ballyfin, Co Laois, won eight of the eleven 2019 Irish Simmental National breed championships awarded on the day.

Entries from the herd were placed in a further four classes at the show and they capped the day with an almost complete sweep of male, female, junior, senior, and overall Supreme Championships.

Twenty-month-old heifer, Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous was awarded Supreme Champion of the Breed having already earned secured the Senior Female Champion and Junior National Heifer Champion titles.

She was bred by the sire, Kilbride Farm Dragoon, a cornerstone of the herd, and was out of the home-bred dam, Clonagh Delightfully Fabulous.

The overall Supreme Reserve Champion was Clonagh Darling Eyes ET, a seven year old cow by the sire Banwy T-Rex - who has earned his place in the breed's history books for his superb progeny - and out of the dam, Milton Senorita ET.

Darling Eyes had been judged the 2019 National Senior Cow winner and has been twice named overall Simmental of the Year. Her daughter, Clonagh Hazel Eyes ET won her third national title at the Tullamore Show, being judged the 2019 National Junior Cow.

The success for the herd continued with the Senior Male Champion, Manor Park Handsome, being judged the Overall Male Champion. He has bred the reigning calf champion.

The Reserve Male Champion, awarded the Overall Male Champion, also came from the herd in shape of May 2018-born, Clonagh Kaboom Kid, out of the home-bred dam, Clonagh Delightful Eyes ET.

In all, the herd showed the Champion and Reserve Senior Male, Reserve Junior Male, Champion and Reserve Overall Male Champions, Champion and Reserve Senior Female Champions, Overall Senior Female Champion and Reserve Champions, and Supreme Champion and Reserve.

Sligo double

Meanwhile, Kieran and Paul Mullarkey, whose herd at Silverhill, Ballinful, Co Sligo is a regular leader in awards and prices, completed a double in the Junior Female Classes, showing both Champion and Reserve Champion.

Three heifers by the same breeding line of the Hillcrest Champion sire and the dam Tawley Gretta brought home the honours for Mullarkey's Lissadell herd.

Lissadell Karoline ET, born September 2018 was judged the National Simmental Yearling Heifer and Junior Female Champion 2019.

October 2018 born, Lissadell Kiristie ET was judged the National Simmental Weanling Heifer Calf and the Reserve Female Champion.

Lissadell Krystal Special ET, born October 2018 was the runner up to Kiristie in the Weanling Heifer 2019 National Class.

