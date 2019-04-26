Prices slightly off in busy trade at Charolais sale

Breeders came out in strength as a packed ringside delivered a very good trade for quality bulls at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.
One in every five of the bulls which found new homes changed ownership at €4,000 or above with a clearance of 68.5pc being achieved at an average of €3,246 in lively trading throughout the afternoon.
The clearance slightly exceeded the sale in 2018 with the average price on Saturday back by €335 on last year, mainly attributed to by the leading price being down by €1,500 on 2018, a trend in common across almost all pedigree sales for the year to date in 2019.
Peaking at €5,700 for Kilvilcorris Noah, the Co Tipperary-bred bull was one of six bulls to sell for €5,000 or above. It was a true reflection of the demand for the quality bulls which attracted lively bidding under the hammer of auctioneer Tom Cox, who conducted a fast moving throughput of 70 bulls in well under three hours.
Export customers competed with Irish breeders and the day ended with four of the 48 bulls sold going to breeders in UK, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Irish Charolais Society president Kevin Maguire agreed that it was a "good" sale, particularly in the difficult trading climate which has been experienced by the pedigree sector so far this year with few exceptions.
It was another very successful day for Matt Ryan and his Kilvilcorris herd at Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary who continued to progress on a good season of sales to date.
Sale topper at €5,700, attracting very strong interest from the ringside and a rousing applause at the fall of the hammer, the October 2017-born Kilvilcorris Noah was a second prizewinner in his class. He was bred out of Kilvilcorris Georgina and by the renown sire Goldstar Echo to deliver a four star index bull on both Terminal and Replacement Indexes and a calving difficulty rated at 6.6pc.
The bull's new home is in the herd of Vincent Dolan, at Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Matt Ryan's Kilvilcorris Herd recorded the highest herd average of the day on the sale of at least three bulls, at €4,366 average, after Kilvilcorris Otis and Kilvilcorris Orson sold for €3,600 and €3,800 respectively.
A close contender on herd average at €4,300 was Aidan Farrell's Williamstown Herd from Moate, Co Westmeath after recording sales of Williamstown New Kid, Williamstown Nigel, and Williamstown Nicholas at €5,000, €4,300 and €3,600 respectively.
Louise Quinn was also up with the leaders selling four bulls from her Ballym Herd at Edenderry. Ballym Notorious, Ballym No 1, Ballym New, and Ballym Napoli sold for €4,000, €4,000, €3,300, and €3,000 respectively.
Breeder of many champions and price toppers, Jim Geoghegan, received €5,000 for the September 2017-born Lisnagree Nober, and €4,200 for 15-month-old Lisnagree Oliver from his herd at Streamstown, Mullingar.
Martin Killeen, Mullagh, West Clare sold his second prizewinner, 15-month-old, Fiston sired, Bonnavella Owen, out of the herd dam, Bonnavella Lana, for €5,100, the joint second highest price of the day.
Double success for Cavan breeder at Tullamore
First day out success smiled on Berrymount Norman on the double for his Co Cavan breeder, William Foster at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.
The November 2017-born bull, from the herd at Berrymount, Ballyconnell was judged Senior Champion of the Show and went on to record the joint second-highest price at the subsequent sale where he found a new home going for export to the herd of Patrick McGarvey at Cookstown, Co Tyrone at €5,100.
Bred out of the home-bred dam, Berrymount Emma 1 and by the renown sire, Pirate, the five star Terminal and three star Replacement Index bull with a five star rating for carcass weight and a calving difficulty rating of 6.5pc, was being shown for the first time.
Reserve Senior Champion was Tullyvillage Netherville exhibited by William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway and sold for €3,400.
Show judge Darragh McManus deliberated for several minutes over the superb lineout for the Junior Championship before tapping forward 15-month-old Parkearagh Oisin and awarding a first ever show championship to his breeder Oliver Mason, who keeps a small suckler herd at Rathanny, Tralee, Co Kerry.
The champion, bred out of the dam Kilfalney Helen and the sire Inverlochy Ferdie, sold for €3,200 going to a new home in Co Galway.
“The young bulls were very good and the tops in the championship were very similar — any of them would make great a stock bull,” summed up show judge, Darragh McManus, farm manager of the prestigious Bostonia Charolais herd, running on 250 acres based in Enniscrone, Co Sligo and owned by the Feeney brothers who normally reside in Boston.
The Reserve Junior Championship went to Carrowquill Ollie exhibited by Dermot Foley, Carrowquill, Kilmore, Carrick On Shannon and sold for €3,100.
It was a long journey from Lifford, Co Donegal, which started at 9am the previous day, for 16-month-old Terryville Nelson, exhibited by Patsy Lynch, Terryrone, Moville.
The bull amused the show ringside, when he casually decided to take a little rest break during the judging, but it didn’t take from him receiving the red rosette and going on to sell for €5,000, sharing the third highest price of the day.
Results from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale
Bulls born between August 15, 2017 and September 30, 2017
1. Thomas O'Harte, Leonards Island, Clones, Co Monaghan
2. Thomas O'Harte, Leonards Island, Clones, Co Monaghan
3. John Bambrick, Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Co Kilkenny
4. Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Bulls born between October 1, 2017 and October 30, 2017
1. William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway
2. Patsy Lynch, Terryrone, Moville, Lifford, Co Donegal
3. Seamus Nolan, Firoda, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
4. Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly
Bulls born between November 2, 2017 and November 16, 2017
1. William Foster, Berrymount, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan
2. Seamus Nolan, Firoda, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
3. Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly
4. Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly
Bulls born between November 17, 2017 and November 25, 2017
1. Gerard A Mulligan, Rooskeynamona, Mohill, Co Leitrim
2. Aidan Farrell, Williamstown, Moate, Co Westmeath
3. Thomas O'Harte, Leonards , Clones, Co Monaghan
4. Aidan Farrell, Williamstown, Moate, Co Westmeath
Bulls born between December 1, 2017 and December 20, 2017
1. Patsy Lynch, Terryrone, Moville, Lifford, Co Donegal
2. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary
3. Gerard Lynch, Moymore, Tulla, Ennis, Co Clare
4. Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Bulls born between December 21, 2017 and January 4, 2018
1. Oliver Mason , Rathanny, Tralee, Co Kerry
2. Martin Killeen, Ballymakea Beg Mullagh Co Clare
3. Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
4. Oliver Mason , Rathanny, Tralee, Co Kerry
Bulls born between January 5, 2018 and January 21, 2018
1. Basil Bothwell, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan
2. Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary
3. Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
4. Anthony Mayock, Drimulra, Newport, Co Mayo
Bulls born between February 5, 2018 and February 20, 2018
1. Dermot Foley, Carrowquill, Kilmore, Carrick On Shannon, Co Roscommon
2. Edward Walsh, Aghafad, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
3. Basil Bothwell, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan
4. David Abbott, Woodview House, Drumcrow, Killeshandra, Co Cavan