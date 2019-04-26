Prices slightly off in busy trade at Charolais sale

Breeders came out in strength as a packed ringside delivered a very good trade for quality bulls at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

One in every five of the bulls which found new homes changed ownership at €4,000 or above with a clearance of 68.5pc being achieved at an average of €3,246 in lively trading throughout the afternoon.

The clearance slightly exceeded the sale in 2018 with the average price on Saturday back by €335 on last year, mainly attributed to by the leading price being down by €1,500 on 2018, a trend in common across almost all pedigree sales for the year to date in 2019.

Peaking at €5,700 for Kilvilcorris Noah, the Co Tipperary-bred bull was one of six bulls to sell for €5,000 or above. It was a true reflection of the demand for the quality bulls which attracted lively bidding under the hammer of auctioneer Tom Cox, who conducted a fast moving throughput of 70 bulls in well under three hours.

Kieran Killeen, Mullagh, Co Clare Mullagh, with Bonnavella Owen, joint second highest price bull at €5,100.

Export customers competed with Irish breeders and the day ended with four of the 48 bulls sold going to breeders in UK, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Irish Charolais Society president Kevin Maguire agreed that it was a "good" sale, particularly in the difficult trading climate which has been experienced by the pedigree sector so far this year with few exceptions.

Catherine Sheeran, Mountrath, Co Laois with Camross Oscar at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

It was another very successful day for Matt Ryan and his Kilvilcorris herd at Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary who continued to progress on a good season of sales to date.

Sale topper at €5,700, attracting very strong interest from the ringside and a rousing applause at the fall of the hammer, the October 2017-born Kilvilcorris Noah was a second prizewinner in his class. He was bred out of Kilvilcorris Georgina and by the renown sire Goldstar Echo to deliver a four star index bull on both Terminal and Replacement Indexes and a calving difficulty rated at 6.6pc.